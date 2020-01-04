Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night One Featured Several Title Changes, Main Event Set For Night Two

The first night of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome is in the book, and the event featured several title changes that will impact the card for night two.

Early in the show, the first title change saw the team of FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) defeat the Guerrilas of Destiny for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. FinJuice had won the World Tag League Tournament in November prior to their title shot at Wrestle Kingdom.

This will not be Robinson’s last title match of the weekend as he will face IWGP U.S. Champion Jon Moxley for the title during night two. Moxley became the second new champion during Wrestle Kingdom’s night one as he defeated Lance Archer for the championship in a Texas Deathmatch, making Moxley a two-time IWGP U.S. Champion.

Moxley was the champion last year but was stripped of the title when he was unable to compete in a match against Robinson at King of Pro Wrestling in October. Instead, Robinson and Archer wrestled for the vacant title, a match won by Archer. Now, we will get that Robinson/Moxley match during Wrestle Kingdom 14’s night two.

Another highly anticipated match during night one saw Will Ospreay defend his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Hiromu Takahashi. As expected, the two had a highlight reel filled match, and the finish saw Takahashi become a three-time Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s NEVER EVER count out @TIMEBOMB1105!! #njwk14 ➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/2O2dD5fyDX — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 4, 2020

And finally, Tetsuya Naito defeated Jay White for the IWGP Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship. In doing so, Naito became a five-time Intercontinental Champion by defeating the man who defeated him for the belt back at Destruction In Kobe in September.

The match now sets up a main event for night two that will feature Naito, the Intercontinental Champion, facing IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in the main event. The match will be for both titles. Okada retained his title over Kota Ibushi in an incredible match during night one.

Night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14 will begin at 1:00 a.m. Eastern time tonight here in the United States.

