WrestleMania 35: Becky Lynch Wins Main Event, Becomes Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion

Becky Lynch stood tall at the end of WrestleMania 35 on Sunday night, defeating both Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to take home both championships. “The Man” was victorious after rolling up Rousey for the pin. The match marked the first time in WrestleMania history that a women’s match served as the show’s main event.

The story between the three women can be traced all the way back to SummerSlam in August 2018, when Flair pinned Lynch in a triple threat match for the the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Lynch initially turned heel after the match, but the fans’ support for her only grew stronger and as a result she adopted the role of anti-hero going forward. She beat Flair to win the title at Hell in a Cell, then successfully defended it in a Last Woman Standing match at the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view. It was after that show that the first signs of a Rousey-Lynch feud were shown as the two exchanged words in a backstage YouTube promo. Lynch was originally booked to face Rousey in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series, but wound up missing the match when she invaded Monday Night Raw with the rest of the SmackDown women’s locker room and ended up with a broken nose from a stray punch from Nia Jax.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lynch chose Flair to replace her, but continued to antagonize Rousey on Twitter in the weeks leading up to the event. Flair lost the match via disqualification when she viciously attacked Rousey with a kendo stick and steel chair. Rousey got her revenge at TLC when she tipped over a ladder that had Lynch and Flair both on it, allowing Asuka to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. A month later Lynch inserted herself in the Women’s Royal Rumble and quickly challenged Rousey to a title match at WrestleMania.

But then things got complicated. Leading up to the show Vince McMahon suspended Lynch for slapping both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, then replaced her in the title match with Flair. Lynch was eventually reinstated and had to earn her way back into the match by beating Flair at Fastlane. She wound up winning via disqualification when Rousey purposefully hit her with a crutch late in the match (Rousey had turned heel earlier in the week).

One last wrinkle was added to the match when Flair challenged Asuka to an impromptu title match on an episode of SmackDown Live in late March. Flair won, and a new “Winner Take All” stipulation was later added to the main event where both championships would be on the line.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!