WWE Reportedly Still Undecided on WrestleMania 35’s Main Event

Given the amount of energy WWE has given Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair, it seems like a foregone conclusion that their presumed Triple Threat match will close WrestleMania 35. But apparently, WWE still isn’t sure which bout will close the April 7 mega show.

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is still deciding between the Universal Championship and the Raw Women’s Championship for WM35’s main event, and that decision may not be close be being made.

“So they haven’t decided whether it will be that match or the Rollins/Lesnar match that will go on last and that probably won’t be decided until the week of the show,” said Dave Meltzer.

Considering that Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and now Vince McMahon himself are all directly involved with the Raw Women’s Championship storyline, it seems all-but-guaranteed that Ronda Rousey will main event WM35 — with the only question being who she’ll be fighting. Right now it’s Flair, but all signs point to Lynch finding a way to wiggle into that match

While the women seem like the right play, WWE apparently still wants to consider Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins as WM35’s final act. While this match will certainly be a good one, at this moment, it lacks the electricity of the women’s narrative. However, WWE has always been a company that built itself around a single male Superstar, and Seth Rollins could very well be that guy in 2019. And if WWE wants to send the message of “WWE belongs to Rollins” then him headlining the show may be a necessity. And while we don’t know Brock Lesnar personally, we’ll guess that he wouldn’t be too warm on the idea of not closing the show.

This is a situation worth monitoring, but it would be shocking to see WWE ignore the momentum of Lynch, Rousey, and Flair. For the last few weeks, WWE has hit fans over the head with the idea of these own “making history” and for them to plant that seed, only to let it die before ‘Mania would be a head-scratching decision.

In the coming weeks, look for McMahon to further endorse Flair as the company’s most deserving champion. At this moment, most of the WWE Universe is irate with her inclusion, and that includes Ronda Rousey.

.”This isn’t what’s best for business,” Rousey wrote on Instagram. “This isn’t what’s in demand. I have no idea what the hell this is. Vince McMahon doesn’t even believe in his own girl (Charlotte Flair) — If he didn’t make us the main event of #SurvivorSeries he’s sure as hell not making us the main event of #WrestleMania. The #WomensEvolution was robbed tonight.”

It feels like Rousey will be the one who gets Lynch back into the match and once that triple threat is official, WWE simply will not have a better option to close out WM35.

