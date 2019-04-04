WrestleMania 35 Program Spoils New Match Announcement

As of Thursday afternoon the WWE has officially announced 15 matches for Sunday night’s WrestleMania 35 event. Every championship on the main roster is scheduled to be defened, with the one major exception being the Raw Tag Team Championships, currently held by The Revival. A backstage video was uploaded to YouTube during Monday Night Raw this week showing Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins challenging Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, but the two were quickly brushed off and no match was announced. However, the insider Twitter account WrestleVotes took to social media on Thursday with a photo of the official WrestleMania 35 program book, showing a page that advertised a Revival vs. Hawkins & Ryder match.

Not long after reports started popping up that Dawson and Wilder had requested their releases from the company, the two finally won their first titles since jumping to the main roster when they beat Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for the Raw Tag Team Championships on an episode of Monday Night Raw. The pair then started a string of losses, falling to NXT call-ups DIY and Aleister Black and Ricochet, but managed to repeatedly retain their titles. Meanwhile Hawkins and Ryder reunited for the first time since 2009 in January when Ryder saved Hawkins from getting beaten down by The Revival. Hawkins’ gimmick in recent years has been his inability to win a match, and as of Monday he claimed he losing streak was at 269 matches. Ryder has repeatedly tried to help him break that streak as a tag team, but the two have consistently come up short.

The two first debuted in the WWE as Brian and Brett Major (The Major Brothers), but quickly saw their names change when they aligned themselves with Edge as members of La Familia. Known as The Edgeheads, the pair won the WWE Tag Team Championships at the 2008 Great American Bash.

