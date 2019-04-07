WrestleMania 35 Start Time, How to Watch

WWE’s biggest event of the year returns on Sunday night as WrestleMania 35 takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event’s kickoff show will begin at 5 p.m. ET on WWE’s social media networks and YouTube channel, and the official show will start at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

As of Sunday morning, the event has 16 matches booked for the card. The pre-show will feature the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match between Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese as well as both of the annual battle royals. The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will feature two celebrity entrants this year as Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost will both compete.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The main card will feature eight championship matches, highlighted by WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins. For the first time in the event’s history, a women’s match will go on in the main event as Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey takes on SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch in a “Winner Take All” triple threat match.

In a recent episode of her Ronda on the Road YouTube series, Rousey thanked herself for the women’s main event becoming a reality. The former UFC Champion first debuted with the WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble event, and competed in her first match at WrestleMania 34 in a mixed tag match involving Kurt Angle, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

“It’s really cool to see people so pissed off, that thought I would fail miserably,” Rousey said. “And see that within one year, I’m in the main event of WrestleMania,” Rousey said. “You know what? I could promise you that Charlotte vs. Becky 9000 would not have made the main event of WrestleMania. They need me and I made it happen.”

Other noticeable matches on the card include Triple H vs. a returning Batista in a No Holds Barred match. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor stated in his promos in recent weeks that this would be his last match, but a special stipulation was added where Triple H would be forced to retire from in-ring competition if he lost.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!