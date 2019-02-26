WrestleMania 36 Location Reportedly Determined for Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium

WWE has made a decision on where WrestleMania 36 will take place in 2020, according to both PWInsider and WrestleVotes.

The wrestling insider Twitter account followed up the rumor on Tuesday by saying a press conference will take place on March 7 to confirm the location.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Press conference is scheduled for next Thursday, March 7th in Tampa to confirm. //t.co/WxURTS6UXE — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 26, 2019

WWE has held WrestleMania in Florida on three different occasions — WrestleMania XXIV in Orlando in 2008, WrestleMania XXVIII in Miami in 2012 and WrestleMania 33 in Orlando in 2017.

It’s worth noting that Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has an official capacity of just under 66,000. Each of the three previous Florida WrestleManias had an attendance of 74,000 or more.

Both the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and the WWE declined to comment on the story when reached out to by the Tampa Bay Times on Monday. The city’s sports commission had previously submitted a bid to the wrestling promotion to host WrestleMania for 2023, 2024 or 2025.

The city is already in a working relationship with Vince McMahon, as Raymond James Stadium will be the host to one of the XFL’s eight teams when the league re-launches in 2020.

WrestleMania 35, scheduled for April 7, will take place at MetLife Stadium for the second time (WrestleMania 29) in the event’s history. The previous event, which saw a rematch between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena for the WWE Championship, posted an attendance of 80,676.

Thus far this year’s Mania only has two matches booked — Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. (presumably) Becky Lynch. Numerous reports over the past few months have indicated the women’s championship match will go on as the main event, which would be a first in the event’s three-decade history.

Additional matches were hinted at on Monday Night Raw this week. The show closed out with Batista making a surprise return to attack Ric Flair before his 70th birthday celebration, dragging him out of his dressing room before directly addressing Triple H.

“Hey Hunter, do I have your attention now? Huh?!” Batista screamed into a camera.

A match between the two, which would be a rematch from their WrestleMania 21 main event back in 2005, has been campaigned by Batista in interviews over the last few years.

Elsewhere on the show, Roman Reigns made his return to the company to announce that his leukemia was officially in remission. While he hasn’t been booked for a WrestleMania match, it’s likely the WWE will have him involved in some capacity.