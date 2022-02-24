Early WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds Predict Roman Reigns Will Lose

WrestleMania 38 is a little over a month away and the show’s main event recently saw a major shake-up. Thanks to Brock Lesnar winning back the WWE Championship inside Elimination Chamber over the weekend, his match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns will now be a Winner Take All Title vs. Title match, unifying WWE’s two world championships for the first time since 2016. All signs point towards Reigns winning given his record-breaking reign as Universal Champion seems to be gearing him up for a dream match with The Rock at WrestleMania 39, but it looks like the Las Vegas oddsmakers might know something the fans don’t.

The opening betting lines for the event were released by BetOnline this week, which shockingly favor Lesnar by a razor-thin margin. You can see the betting lines below:

WWE and Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (-140) vs. Roman Reigns (+100)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (+100) vs. Bianca Belair (-140)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (+150) vs. Ronda Rousey (-200)

Logan Paul & The Miz (-200) vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio (+150)

Other matches such as Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville for the Intercontinental Championship and Edge vs. AJ Styles have also been floating around the Internet over the past few weeks, along with plenty of speculation that Cody Rhodes will play some sort of role in the show following his AEW departure. Stay tuned for updates on the betting lines as they become available.

This story is developing…