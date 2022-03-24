WWE’s Latest Change to WrestleMania 38 Gives WrestleMania Saturday a Boost

WWE made yet another change to the WrestleMania 38 card on Thursday morning, this time moving AJ Styles vs. Edge from Night Two (Sunday) to Night One (Saturday). The first night already had two women’s championship matches in Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair but was lacking a strong singles matchup from the men’s roster. Styles vs. Edge, given their pedigrees and recent work both men have been producing, fits that bill.

Edge, fresh off a program with The Miz & Maryse while teaming with his wife Beth Phoenix, threw down an open challenge for anyone in the WWE locker room to face him at WrestleMania. Styles answered the challenge on the Feb. 28 episode of Raw, only for Edge to turn heel and brutalize “The Phenomenal One” with a pair of Con-Chair-To’s. He then debuted a new heel persona the following week, claiming to be omnipotent and having complete control over everything that happens in the wrestling industry. Styles returned from the attack to make the match official, only for Edge to attack him again with a steel chair (and cost Seth Rollins a spot at WrestleMania) in the main event of this week’s Raw.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of Thursday, 11 matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania along with a KO Show segment involving Kevin Owens and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Other matches like Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes and Omos vs. Bobby Lashley have also been rumored but have yet to be confirmed. Both of WWE’s midcard champions — United States Champion Finn Balor and Intercontinental Champion Ricochet — are both still missing from the card as well.

Below is the updated lineup for WrestleMania 38, airing live on Peacock from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), Texas on April 2-3. Stay tuned for live coverage of the show!

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)

The KO Show featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair AJ Styles vs. Edge

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)