WWE Producer Who Worked WrestleMania 38’s Main Event Leaves Company

Pat Buckridge, better known in the wrestling world as Pat Buck, resigned from his position as WWE producer on Monday according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Buck produced the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Winner Take All Match (alongside Michael Hayes) and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey and has been working backstage with WWE since August 2019. As an in-ring competitor, Buck has wrestled more than 300 matches with his last coming in 2019 as part of a six-man tag team match involving AEW’s SCU.

Outside of WWE, he continues to run the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academies in the northeast and owns the WrestlePro promotion in New Jersey. Johnson noted that Buck’s departure is effective immediately and he won’t be at Raw tonight.

Buckridge took to Twitter hours later to confirm his departure. You can see his full statement in the tweet below:

https://twitter.com/buckneverstops/status/1511111077957939203?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Below are the full results from WrestleMania 38. WWE will conclude its WrestleMania weekend in Dallas tonight with Monday Night Raw at the American Airlines Center.

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

The Miz & Logan Paul def. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Beck Lynch

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Ronda Rousey

Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro def. The Street Profits & Alpha Academy

Johnny Knoxville def. Sami Zayn (Anything Goes Match)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Queen Zelina & Carmella, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Pat McAfee def. Austin Theory

Vince McMahon def. Pat McAfee

WWE and Universal Championships: Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar

This story is developing…