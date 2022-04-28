WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Betting Odds Predict the Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Winner, Who Unifies the Tag Titles

✖

WrestleMania Backlash is slated to take place at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on May 8. As the first major WWE event since WrestleMania 38, the card features quite a bit of fallout from the two-night event along with The Bloodline's attempt to further dominate the rest of the company by unifying yet another championship in the tag titles. BetOnline released new betting odds for the event this week, predicting the result of all six matches that are already announced.

It's been reported that Roman Reigns is expected to headline the event, but doesn't have a match lined up for the show. Not even the spoilers for tomorrow's episode of SmackDown (taped last week due to WWE's European Tour) don't mention a match being announced, only mentioning that he has a face-off with Drew McIntyre at the end of a brawl. You can see the betting lines for the confirmed matches below.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (+360) vs. Ronda Rousey (-700)

Charlotte Flair (+360) vs. Ronda Rousey (-700) Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (-500) vs. RK-Bro (+300)

The Usos (-500) vs. RK-Bro (+300) Edge (-125) vs. AJ Styles (+115)

Cody Rhodes (-325) vs. Seth Rollins (+220)

Omos (-300) vs. Bobby Lashley (+200)

Madcap Moss (-190) vs. Happy Corbin (+140)

You'll notice Rousey is heavily favored to beat Flair despite having lost to "The Queen" in questionable fashion at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month. The former UFC Champion was recently on the Wives of Wrestling podcast and talked about how she was expecting fans to hate her when she returned from hiatus at the Royal Rumble in January.

"I guess the feedback I get is a live audience," Rousey explained. "There's a lot of times where what you think is coming online and what the live audience is expressing are two opposite things. Case in point, Royal Rumble, I left as a heel and was getting booed out of every stadium, and I was like, 'okay, so I assumed everyone thought I was still a heel.' And any interviews I gave any time I was talking — on the fans. Like, being in character for in case I come back, and that's what I assumed I would come back to. When it ended up being not that reaction, I was really, really surprised."