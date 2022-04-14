WWE Announces Roman Reigns’ Next Challenger for Upcoming European Tour

WWE is set for another European Tour coming up at the end of April, with major shows in London and Paris on April 29 and 30, respectively. On Thursday the company confirmed three big matchups for both shows — RK-Bro vs. The Usos, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. The announcement is just the latest hint that “The Scottish Warrior” will be the next man up to challenge “The Tribal Chief” and attempt to dethrone him of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Following two reigns as WWE Champion in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, McIntyre was drafted over to SmackDown but quickly became preoccupied in a program with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. That storyline finally ended at WrestleMania when McIntyre handed Corbin his first loss since taking on his new persona. The two first clashed in a Champion vs. Champion bout at Survivor Series 2020, which Reigns won thanks to some underhanded tactics and interference from Jey Uso.

WWE makes its highly-anticipated return to Europe later this month with four huge Live Events spanning the United Kingdom, France and Germany, and the first blockbuster matches have been announced! https://t.co/PXlSPBsfCg — WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2022

“I told Roman that I’m not the same guy; I’m on a whole new level now, and you’re going to find that out,” McIntyre said on The Bump shortly after their first match. “He kept talking and talking, and [Paul] Heyman kept talking and talking and kept tweeting. I kept my mouth shut because I was going to show through [my] actions what I’m capable of these days, and you saw his emotions change throughout the match. But he knows what I’m all about now. I guarantee that match is going to come back around again one day, and hopefully, it’ll be WrestleMania-level.”

“It would mean a lot to me. You know it’s interesting, Roman and I have quite the history since I’ve returned to WWE and perhaps the roles are a little bit reversed,” McIntyre said on Talking Smack after being drafted to SmackDown. “I’ve been watching what Roman’s been doing over this past year and I might not like how he does things a lot of the time but he is operating at a different level. He always talks about these levels, and right now he is at the absolute top. To be honest, not just the top of SmackDown, but the top of this industry. I want Roman. I want that match. I tangled with him last year. He needed a bit of help to get that victory, but I know I can take him down. As much as winning those two WWE Championships meant to me, where Roman’s at right now, taking him down, taking the Universal Championship would be the biggest moment of Drew McIntyre’s career.”