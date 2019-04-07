Wrestlemania 35: Hulk Hogan Flubs MetLife Stadium Namecheck In Surprise Appearance

The WWE Universe has seen an increasing amount of Hulk Hogan in recent months, and fans were surprised to see Hogan make a surprise appearance during Wrestlemania 35. After Alexa Bliss came out to celebrate her duty as host of the big show, she introduced Hulk Hogan — who came out to thunderous applause. Though he might have been a little nervous.
Hogan’s surprise appearance was not as big of a surprise as how he credited the crowd, proclaiming that he was happy to be at the “MetLife Center” for the huge event. WrestleMania 35 takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this year, so fans were pretty taken aback by the flub.
Videos by ComicBook.com
WATCHA GONNA DO, BROTHERS, when @HulkHogan @AlexaBliss_WWE, and #WrestleMania RUN WILD ON YOU?! pic.twitter.com/9ik4BmYugy— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
But after paying tribute to “Mean” Gene Okerland on Monday Night Raw not too long ago, and officially inducting Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake into the Hall of Fame this weekend, the WWE Universe just may be seeing Hogan in more of a capacity in the future.
Wrestlemania 35’s kickoff show began at 5 p.m. ET on WWE‘s social media networks and YouTube channel, and the official show started at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. The full card is as follows:
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese
- WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
- Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
- Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
- Falls Count Anywhere Match: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz
- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina
- AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
- United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor
- Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black
- No Holds Barred Match: Triple H vs. Batista
- Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
- WWE Championship Match: “The New” Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
- Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship Winner Take All Triple Threat Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch
—–
Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.
In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!