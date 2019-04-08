Wrestlemania 35: Kofi Kingston Debuts New WWE Championship Belt

Wrestlemania 35 has already surprised with new champions being crowned throughout the big show, but one of the titles fans definitely want to see change hands most was the WWE Championship. Going into the big event, Kofi Kingston has been on a high as fans have been wanting him to dethrone the “New” Daniel Bryan as champion. Now that Kofi Kingston has managed to defeat Daniel Bryan and officially become the WWE Champion, there’s a brand new belt to celebrate.

After a hard fought match with many twists and turns, Kofi Kingston and the New Day unveiled the brand new WWE Championship Title Belt, and it’s a big upgrade from Bryan’s hemp influenced makeover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kingston vs. Bryan was one of the biggest angles of Wrestlemania 35 as Kingston has managed to build a groundswell of support ever since he was added a replacement during WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. After he and his New Day partners managed to fight his way into a title shot at the biggest event of the year, it was truly Kofimania in all sense of the word.

Wrestlemania 35’s kickoff show began at 5 p.m. ET on WWE‘s social media networks and YouTube channel, and the official show started at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor

Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black

No Holds Barred Match: Triple H vs. Batista

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship Match: “The New” Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship Winner Take All Triple Threat Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!