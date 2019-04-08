Major WrestleMania Surprise Appearance Possibly Spoiled by Soundcheck

WrestleMania 35 promises to be a night full of surprises, but one of the bigger ones might have accidentally been spoiled by WWE’s production team.

According to GameSpot’s Chris Hayner, the production team was testing the speakers at MetLife Stadium and Bret Hart’s theme could be heard over the speakers after Natalya and Beth Phoenix’s themes were tested. While it’s not a surprise that Hart would be there given he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturdya night, the sequence of themes could point towards Hart making some kind of appearance after Natalaya and Phoenix compete in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

They’re testing out Bret Hart’s theme over the speakers at MetLife, after Natalya and Beth Phoenix’s. So expect him to pop up at #Wrestlemania⁠ ⁠. — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) April 7, 2019

By the end of the night it was revealed what that test was for. It turned out that prior to the four-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, Hart joined Phoenix and Natalya at the top of the entrance ramp before they made their way down to the ring. But Hart’s appearance didn’t help the veterans in the end, as it was The IIconics who wound up winning the tag titles away from Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The titles were one of eight that changed hands throughout the night. Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, Kofi Kingston won his first world championship in his 11-year career by beating Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch won both the SmackDown and Raw Women’s Championships in the main event, “Demon” Finn Balor won the Intercontinental Championship from Bobby Lashley in quick fashion, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder won the Raw Tag Team Championships from The Revival and Tony Nese won the Cruiserweight Championship by beating Buddy Murphy on the Kickoff show.

WWE will return to pay-per-view on May 19 with the Money in the Bank event at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

