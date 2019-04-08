WWE

WATCH: The Miz Hits Massive Suplex Off Scaffolding at WrestleMania 35

Finish From The Miz vs Shane McMahon Falls Count Anywhere! #WrestleMania […]

By

The Miz and Shane McMahon’s WrestleMania 35 match ended in shocking fashion on Sunday night when Miz suplexed McMahon off the top of a 15-foot scaffolding near the ring. Both men crashed to the ground, but McMahon’s unconscious body wound up on top of Miz’s allowing him to score the pin thanks to the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation.

