WWE Names The 38 Greatest WrestleMania Moments of All Time Ahead of WrestleMania 38

WWE’s YouTube channel uploaded a special playlist on Sunday afternoon, counting down the 38 biggest moments in WrestleMania history ahead of WrestleMania 38. The list leaned a bit more to the modern era of WrestleMania, with four of the top 10 picks taking place in the last 10 years. Surprisingly, Brock Lesnar defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX was awarded the No. 1 spot but Daniel Bryan’s victory in the main event of that same show was all the way down at No. 15.

Check out the full list below! WrestleMania 38 takes place on April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas) Texas. Stay tuned for live coverage of the entire WrestleMania weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

38. Roman Reigns defeats The Undertaker (WrestleMania 33)

37. Andre the Giant slams Big John Studd (WrestleMania)

36. Snoop Dogg performs Sasha Banks’ WrestleMania entrance (WrestleMania 32)

35. Brock Lesnar defeats Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship (WrestleMania XIX)

34. John Cena’s revives the Doctor of Thuganomics (WrestleMania 35)

33. The Ultimate Warrior defeats Hulk Hogan in The Ultimate Challenge (WrestleMania VI)

32. Randy Orton’s massive RKO on Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 31)

31. Kane attacks Pete Rose (WrestleMania XIV)

30. Triple H defeats Batista (WrestleMania 35)

29. Stone Cold turns heel and aligns with Vince McMahon (WrestleMania X-Seven)

28. Ronda Rousey submits Stephanie McMahon (WrestleMania 34)

27. The Rock defeats Erick Rowan in six seconds (WrestleMania 32)

26. Edge wins first Money In The Bank match (WrestleMania 21)

25. D-Generation X vs. The nWo (WrestleMania 31)

24. Randy Savage wins the WWF Championship (WrestleMania IV)

23. The Hardy Boyz make their surprise return (WrestleMania 33)

22. Roman Reigns wins the WWE Championship from Triple H (WrestleMania 32)

21. Razor Ramon beats Shawn Michaels in a Ladder Match (WrestleMania X)

20. Vince McMahon gets his head shaved (WrestleMania 23)

19. Bianca Belair beats Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship (WrestleMania 37)

18. John Cena wins his first WWE Championship (WrestleMania 21)

17. Ricky Steamboat beats Randy Savage for the Intercontinental Championship (WrestleMania III)

16. The Undertaker retires Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania XXVI)

15. Daniel Bryan wins the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (WrestleMania XXX)

14. The Rock defeats John Cena (WrestleMania XXVIII)

13. The Undertaker returns as The Deadman (WrestleMania XX)

12. Charlotte Flair ends Asuka’s undefeated streak (WrestleMania 34)

11. Stone Cold wins his first WWF Championship (WrestleMania XIV)

10. Edge spears Jeff Hardy in mid-air (WrestleMania X-Seven)

9. Rey Mysterio wins the World Heavyweight Championship (WrestleMania 22)

8. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth reunite (WrestleMania VII)

7. Kofi Kingston wins the WWE Championship (WrestleMania 35)

6. The Rock defeats Hollywood Hogan (WrestleMania X8)

5. Shawn Michaels beats Bret Hart in a 60-minute Ironman Match (WrestleMania XII)

4. Becky Lynch wins first women’s main event match (WrestleMania 35)

3. Hulk Hogan slams Andre The Giant (WrestleMania III)

2. Seth Rollins cashes in Money in the Bank (WrestleMania 31)

1. Brock Lesnar ends The Undertaker’s undefeated streak (WrestleMania XXX)