WWE’s Otis Gets WrestleMania Win and Finally Kisses Mandy Rose

WWE fans have been rooting for Heavy Machinery’s Otis to overcome Dolph Ziggler and finally get a chance with Mandy Rose, especially after it was revealed that Rose’s friend Sonya Deville had been working with Ziggler to stop them from getting together. After the truth came out Otis was determined to beat Ziggler to a pulp, and as we saw tonight, he most certainly did, hitting Ziggler with a barrage of brutal offense. It was Mandy Rose though that would win the day for Otis, helping him and evening the score with Ziggler. Not only did Otis win the match, but he also finally got to kiss Mandy, and fans everywhere loved it.

Otis was handling Ziggler pretty well, but then Sonya interfered and Ziggler hit Otis with a dirty move that the referee didn’t see. Mandy would come out and take down Sonya and return the dirty move favor to Ziggler, clearing the way for Otis to pin him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two then celebrated the win in the middle of the ring, with Otis picking up Rose in his arms. Rose then leaned in for a kiss, and Otis looked like he was on cloud 9.

You can find the official description of WrestleMania Night Two below.

“WrestleMania 36 Part 2 starts tonight at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network. Drew McIntyre challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Charlotte Flair battles Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship and John Cena makes his WrestleMania return against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match. Don’t miss WrestleMania Kickoff with expert analysis on Part 2 of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, tonight beginning at 6 ET / 3 PT.”

Here’s the full card for tonight.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

John Cena vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Edge vs Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match)

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs Sasha Banks vs Lacey Evans vs Tamina vs Naomi (WrestleMania Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match)

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs Austin Theory and Angel Garza

Natalya vs Liv Morgan (Kick-Off Show)

What have you thought of WrestleMania so far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!