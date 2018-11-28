Wrestler Released From Hospital After Getting Hit With Concrete Block During Match

Puerto Rican wrestler El Cuervo de Puerto Rico was released from the hospital on Wednesday after being hospitalized for getting hit in the head with a concrete block during a wrestling match in Mexico back on Nov. 19.

The infamous match took place between Cuervo and Angel o Demonio at the Lucha Libre Boom/Lucha Memes show outside of Mexico City, and ended when Domonio picked up a concrete block inside the ring and tossed it out of the ring at Cuervo, hitting him in the back of the head. The impact immediately knocked himout, broke his nose and caused him to lose several teeth.

On the +Lucha stream of the LLB/Lucha Memes show, Angel o Demonio threw a brick at the back of Cuervo (of Puerto Rico)’s head when he clearly had no idea it was coming. Cuervo was knocked out, regained consciousness quickly after. pic.twitter.com/uCrP2EntjC — luchablog (@luchablog) November 20, 2018

A day later, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Cuervo had to undergo surgery to get a blood clot removed from his brain after being rushed to the hospital. The surgery was reportedly a complete success.

In a post shared to his Facebook page, Cuervo was seen in photos leaving the hospital with his manager Victor Arroyo. The right side of his face was blurred out in the images.

“God thank you,” the post read. “El Cuervo de Puerto Rico was discharged from the hospital. In the image we can see it accompanied by its manager Victor Arroyo and part of associated promoters of Mexico (PALL).Thank you all for the prayers and good vibes.”

The Boxing and Wrestling Commission of Mexico swiftly suspended Demonio indefinitely from wrestling in the country. The promoters of the show, Hector Guzman Herrera and Juan Morales Mejia, are also potentially facing punishments from the commission as Extreme Rules matches, which the bout was promoted as, are prohibited in Mexico.

Numerous members of the wrestling world have spoken out against Demonio for the spot since the clip made its way onto social media.

One of the angriest critics of the spot turned out to be none other than Kurt Angle.

“Give me 10 seconds with that stupid MFer that threw the brick,” Angle wrote. “Shouldn’t be anywhere near the business.”

Cuervo, real name Christian Rolon Baez, began his wrestling career with the IWA Puerto Rico promotion in his native country. According to Lucha Wiki, he began wrestling in Mexico promotions in mid-2018.