Wrestlers React to WWE’s Latest Releases

Tonight WWE made another series of roster cuts to both Raw and SmackDown, including names like John Morrison, Hit Row, Tegan Nox, and more. Since the news hit reactions have been coming in from other professional wrestlers in the industry, both in WWE and outside of the company, who have been sharing kind thoughts with those affected and expressing their heartbreak and dismay that more people have lost their jobs. Pete Dunne, Taya Valkyrie, Rhea Ripley, Ricochet, Scarlett Bordeaux, Keith Lee, and more have all reacted to the news, and you can find their reactions below.

This will make around 80 released wrestlers in 2021 alone, and during a previous interview earlier in the year (when the number was around 50), BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani spoke to WWE President Nick Khan about why there had been so many releases this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know that there’s one explanation for it,” Khan said. “I think ultimately what’s looked at is, is this person – for us – going to move the needle now, or in the imminent future. So, by the way, we had a tryout, a two-day tryout in Las Vegas which ended yesterday. Which Triple H, and Johnny Laurinaitis, and Bruce Prichard were all across, as were the rest of us. We’ve signed over a dozen new talent coming out of that tryout. And I’m not suggesting, “Oh that’s why we cut the other talent.” But we’re always looking for what’s next. We live in the present, we live in the future. We don’t live in the past. So when people leave, and they move on with their life and their careers? That’s good by us. For us, it’s what works for us and our product at that moment in time, and again, what’s gonna work down the road. And largely in part the existing roster is based on that.”

Dakota Kai

Keith Lee

Pete Dunne

Ricochet

Rhea Ripley

Scarlett Bordeaux

Taya Valkyrie

Santana Garrett

Ashante Thee Adonis

A.J. Francis

Shane Thorne

John Cena