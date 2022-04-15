Wrestling Fans Can’t Stop Comparing Kim Kardashian’s Fire Outfit to WWE Legend Bam Bam Bigelow

It’s fairly common for Kim Kardashian to get people talking about one of her stylish outfits. What is less common is people talking about her outfit and comparing it to a WWE legend. That’s what has happened though after Kardashian headed out in a fiery ensemble, which featured a black top emblazoned with yellow, orange, and red-styled flames. It didn’t take long for people to start putting the outfit side by side with Bam Bam Bigelow’s classic gear, which also featured a black top with yellow and red flames all over it, and some of the reactions flying in are just too good not to share. You can check out some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.

Now, some are making a different comparison, saying Kim is paying an homage to Harlem Heat, who also had red and yellow fire-inspired gear. That said, if you look at Bigelow’s heart, it’s just hard not to see the similarities, especially when it comes to the top part of the outfit.

Kim leaving a restaurant in LA yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wmWhltKNM8 — Kim Kardashian Photos (@KimKPhotos) April 14, 2022

As for the rest of the look, that is relatively different from Bam Bam, as Kim is wearing a red skirt and red leggings paired with red boots. She also has fur around her glasses and her purse, which led some to compare her mask to the Incredibles, and you can see all of the reactions starting on the next slide. Let us know what you think of the look in the comments!

Taking Gear Bags

Who told Kim K to raid Harlem Heat and Bam Bam Bigelow’s gear bags? https://t.co/vABMuqtocW — Shredder 🐉 (@CMEXXXIV) April 14, 2022

Looking Like Bam Bam

out here looking like bam bam bigelow https://t.co/g8kayt4vJl — ⭒bel (@gucciscumbag) April 14, 2022

Bam Bam Fashion Line

Bam Bam Bigelow had a fashion line? https://t.co/xZFsvgUBRZ — Muad'Dub (@CuzDubSaidSo) April 14, 2022

Incredibles and Bam Bam Energy

https://twitter.com/MissDaniBaby/status/1514462616625811456?s=20&t=xt7FyaZciozsd0m8cnf1UQ

Clearly A Fan

She's either a fan of Bam Bam Bigelow or FMW era Jado and Gedo. https://t.co/p5qPd0mLwa pic.twitter.com/IXZg5AjqB0 — G.M.Spectre (@GMSpectre1) April 14, 2022

Paying Respects

Will always remember 2022 as the year people finally paid proper respect to the great Bam Bam Bigelow. Keep it going. (Cc: @cranekicker) pic.twitter.com/KcDGTS3c6k — Tim Ryan🦤 (@TheSportsHernia) April 14, 2022

An Homage

Pretty cool of Kim Kardashian to pay homage to Bam Bam Bigelow. Respect. https://t.co/Wqjfu4lp88 — Doug Doucette (@DeuceDoucette) April 14, 2022

Inspired

Kim Kardashian was obviously watching the New Generation era of WWE, saw Bam Bam Bigelow and got inspired 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kM2ufxW3eJ — 🧸 The Hitman Hoochie (@jeremythestalli) April 14, 2022

Trying To Be Bam Bam

#OOC Kim K trying desperately to be Bam Bam Bigelow pic.twitter.com/4DUfFYG4cp — ★Griffin Hawkins★ (@WhammehBar) April 14, 2022

Dope