Wrestling Fans Can’t Stop Comparing Kim Kardashian’s Fire Outfit to WWE Legend Bam Bam Bigelow

It’s fairly common for Kim Kardashian to get people talking about one of her stylish outfits. What is less common is people talking about her outfit and comparing it to a WWE legend. That’s what has happened though after Kardashian headed out in a fiery ensemble, which featured a black top emblazoned with yellow, orange, and red-styled flames. It didn’t take long for people to start putting the outfit side by side with Bam Bam Bigelow’s classic gear, which also featured a black top with yellow and red flames all over it, and some of the reactions flying in are just too good not to share. You can check out some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.
Now, some are making a different comparison, saying Kim is paying an homage to Harlem Heat, who also had red and yellow fire-inspired gear. That said, if you look at Bigelow’s heart, it’s just hard not to see the similarities, especially when it comes to the top part of the outfit.
As for the rest of the look, that is relatively different from Bam Bam, as Kim is wearing a red skirt and red leggings paired with red boots. She also has fur around her glasses and her purse, which led some to compare her mask to the Incredibles, and you can see all of the reactions starting on the next slide. Let us know what you think of the look in the comments!