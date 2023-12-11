Wrestling Fans Are Conflicted Over New Japan's Rebranded IWGP United States Championship
How does "global" differentiate from "world"?
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 will usher in a new era for the IWGP United States Championship. Introduced in 2017, New Japan's star-spangled title was the Far East's latest midcard prize, initially held by Kenny Omega. Omega's reign and high-profile defenses, including a critically-acclaimed bout against Chris Jericho, immediately put the IWGP United States Championship in a level of prestige that most midcard titles fight years to achieve. Top names like Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley capturing the crimson strap kept that momentum strong, and current champion Will Ospreay has made it his mission to take the title to even higher heights.
Part of that mission included rebranding the championship to become the IWGP United Kingdom Title. This change was not officially recognized by New Japan Pro Wrestling and has since been woven into storylines. With upcoming challenger David Finlay destroying both the IWGP US and UK versions of the title, NJPW announced that the championship as a whole would be rebranded. When Ospreay defends it against Finlay and Jon Moxley at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, the winner will leave the Tokyo Dome as the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion.
This change has polarized the wrestling world, with some praising the shift while others question if it takes away from NJPW's biggest prize, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
So Close
Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi: "With a mindfulness on the international space, there was discussion of renewing the defunct IWGP Intercontinental Championship, but the IWGP Global Heavyweight name was decided to be the most fitting."
WE WERE SO CLOSE😭https://t.co/dM9btMNank pic.twitter.com/gyG9C7tHAV— Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) December 11, 2023
Historic
Historic! The IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship will be crowned! https://t.co/KHCSjWYz1T— Walker Stewart (@VelvetVoiceWS) December 11, 2023
Shoutout TNA
IWGP Global Championship pic.twitter.com/6y7K1Ex5kF— Arrow (@ArrowWrestling1) December 11, 2023
Cross-Promotional?
The “IWGP Global Championship” seems like a perfect name for a guy that has 2 contracts 🤔 https://t.co/fJxPiOSIJ1— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 11, 2023
Excited
Very excited to see this amazing first match in person to crown the first ever IWGP Global Champion!!!!! https://t.co/VIpXL4iWBN— Jacob Howard ジェイコブ (@JacobHoward2425) December 11, 2023
Homage
The IWGP Global Force Champion. https://t.co/REYRO4dZnv— Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) December 11, 2023
Intercontinental Dreams
Like what was wrong with calling that thing the IWGP International Championship if you weren't gonna bring back the Intercontinental Championship? What? AEW have a exclusivity trademark to that name or something? Because that's more appropriate name than the GLOBAL Championship— JCバスケス (JC Vazquez) 🇵🇷 🌎 (@JC1986_) December 11, 2023
What's The Difference?
I’m not trying to be a smart ass here but, how is the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship different than the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship? https://t.co/J4RRZVNoPQ— Marcus Arias (@MegaManMeX) December 11, 2023