Wrestling Legend Visiting London for AEW All In: Report

This weekend, Sunday, August 25th, AEW will put on the second annual AEW All In pay-per-view live from Wembley Stadium. Fans from all over the world will be tuning into the event which has its card pretty much set in stone ahead of the big night. As of this writing there are 10 matches between the pre-show and the main show, including several title defenses. Swerve Strickland will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line against Bryan Danielson in what may be his “Final Countdown” as well as Jack Perry defending the TNT Championship against Darby Allin.

The night will be bringing out all the stars, including one former AEW legend. According to a report from Fightful Select, Sting has notified people that he will be in town for the big event. It’s unclear whether he’s just visiting or if he will have involvement on the show, however, Darby revealed in recent interviews that Sting has been around backstage in AEW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sting took part in last year’s festivities teaming with Darby Allin against Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland in a Coffin match. Sting retired from professional wrestling earlier this year after facing the Young Bucks with Darby by his side for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. He retired with the titles prompting new champs to be crowned which would eventually become Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

Darby will participate in a match that is completely in his daredevil wheelhouse — the famed Coffin match. Perry decided on the stipulation himself, wanting to beat Darby at his own game. That would be the perfect moment for Sting to stand by his former tag team partner’s side, especially given the nature of last year’s match. While Sting may be retired, the wrestling continues in the blood of his son, Steven, who is currently in training to become a wrestler with Darby.

Steven told ComicBook back in March that the line has gotten “less murky” since he’d been in the ring with his dad at AEW Revolution. “So whenever I answer the question of whether or not I would, I’m answering whether or not I would attempt it. I think it’s super presumptuous to say, ‘yeah, you know, I’ll decide whether or not to grace whoever with my presence.’ Because I have not earned anything at this point, not the approval of the fans and not a spot at AEW. So regardless of who my dad is, I would say I’m very similar to anybody else who wants to get into AEW.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on AEW.