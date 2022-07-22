The Wrestling World Can't Believe Vince McMahon is Retiring From WWE

It's the weekend of San Diego Comic-Con, so fans are always expecting a few surprise announcements. Despite that, no one saw the big reveal from WWE coming down the pike, as just a little while ago Vince McMahon announced on Twitter that he was retiring from his roles as Chairman and CEO of WWE at the age of 77 years old. McMahon released a more thorough statement in an official WWE press release, where he thanked the fans for allowing him and WWE to be a part of their lives and then expressed nothing but confidence in Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, who will be Co-CEOs of WWE from here on out. You can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide and you can see McMahon's statement below.

"As I approach 77 years old, I feel it's time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment," McMahon said.

"Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always. I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives – in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together," McMahon said.