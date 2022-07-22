The Wrestling World Can't Believe Vince McMahon is Retiring From WWE
It's the weekend of San Diego Comic-Con, so fans are always expecting a few surprise announcements. Despite that, no one saw the big reveal from WWE coming down the pike, as just a little while ago Vince McMahon announced on Twitter that he was retiring from his roles as Chairman and CEO of WWE at the age of 77 years old. McMahon released a more thorough statement in an official WWE press release, where he thanked the fans for allowing him and WWE to be a part of their lives and then expressed nothing but confidence in Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, who will be Co-CEOs of WWE from here on out. You can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide and you can see McMahon's statement below.
"As I approach 77 years old, I feel it's time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment," McMahon said.
"Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always. I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives – in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together," McMahon said.
End of an Era
End of an Era. Wow. Vince is hanging it up. #WWE https://t.co/jJgL7GjSZw— Phil Robinson (@PhilRobinsonIII) July 22, 2022
This Real?
Is this tor real #wwe https://t.co/5LDc9ggt21 pic.twitter.com/ukVMGUXcbx— Randy Dhillon (@RandyDhillon) July 22, 2022
No Way!
No way! professional wrestling will never see a man like this. Thank you for everything you have done for us fans. Enjoy your retirement and hope you enjoy whatever you have planned with your loved ones! #ThankYou #VinceMcmahon #WWE https://t.co/0Irnd2FxoT— aaronvine2 (@aaronvine21) July 22, 2022
Not the Way
This is definitely not the way I seen Vince McMahon leaving WWE. https://t.co/BvCd00JV9m— Jamie Domican (@JamieDomican) July 22, 2022
Waiting
I've been waiting for this day for so long 😭😭😭😭😭 bring back tv-14 wwe https://t.co/QS5OMyaQv3— 2XG Juice (@JacynNorfleet) July 22, 2022
Could be a good Thing
Hobestly didn’t believe it when I read it, but statement put out from Stamford confirms it. Wow. I think this may wind up being a very good thing for WWE.— Ryan Forman (@RSForman) July 22, 2022
Never Expected
Never expected Vince McMahon to retire from WWE on Twitter...always thought it'd be at WrestleMania or on Raw. https://t.co/KZUCkNBIkM— What Y'all Fake Mad About Today? (@damonric_rashad) July 22, 2022
I'm Shook
Stephanie and Nick Khan are running WWE. I’m shook— IG: @therealvance (@TweetsByVance) July 22, 2022
Hell has frozen Over
It's official people...the end times are truly amongst us and hell has just frozen over! #VinceMcMahon #WWE https://t.co/yPj3ythP1c— Troy Candy (@willtobeweird) July 22, 2022