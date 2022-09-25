The Wrestling World Can't Figure Out Why WWE Favorite Teddy Long Is Blocking Everyone on Twitter
The wrestling world has had a lot to talk about over the past few weeks, as WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, and more are all making waves with big matches, surprise appearances, mysterious teases, and all sorts of behind-the-scenes drama. That said, right now all anyone can talk about is former WWE General Manager Teddy Long and specifically his apparent blocking spree on Twitter. Many are noticing that they are blocked by Long and don't understand why, and the few who aren't blocked are celebrating their victory, even though his Tweets are protected in the first place. It was not on the wrestling bingo card for today, but the discussion around this is immensely entertaining, and you can find some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.
Many are rather surprised that Long has them blocked, and others didn't even know he had a Twitter account to block them on. Others think he might have been hacked because he couldn't possibly have this many people blocked on purpose, though others are just happy they aren't blocked and can't help but celebrate.
Long's Tweets are protected so even if you aren't blocked you might not be able to see his Tweets, but he does have a substantial amount of followers, so maybe someone will see his response to all this soon. In the meantime, you can check out some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
Trying To Be Friends
Everyone trying to be friends with Teddy Long on Twitter
Teddy Long : pic.twitter.com/zkXZdeYWFN— brandon ♌️ (@mddog450) September 25, 2022
Somewhere Laughing
Somewhere, Teddy Long laughing, blocking the wrestling community this weekend like… pic.twitter.com/1DLTXwp0Ef— Politicin’ Hak (@politicin_hak) September 25, 2022
Breaking
BREAKING: Teddy Long blocked me.— Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) September 25, 2022
Quite Happy
teddy long after blocking basically every wrestler on twitter pic.twitter.com/thHDKAOrik— clara ˖ ࣪ ˒ ᵎᵎ (@STATBOOPS) September 25, 2022
Must Be Hacked
Teddy Long must be hacked. He can't hate us all— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 25, 2022
Hasn't Blocked Me!
Teddy Long hasn’t blocked me! Hahahaha!— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 25, 2022
Just Found Out
Just found out Teddy Long had twitter pic.twitter.com/sW78swVQwJ— Sam Roberts (@notsam) September 25, 2022
Why
Why. pic.twitter.com/mRda5QBDds— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) September 25, 2022
Turns Out We Are Blocked
Turns out we HAVE been blocked by Teddy Long. 🤷♂️#Teamblocked @teddyplayalong— NWA (@nwa) September 25, 2022
Get To The Bottom Of This
Yo we gotta get to the bottom of this Teddy Long stuff 🕵🏾♂️— Cheeseburger or CB? (@CheeseburgerROH) September 24, 2022