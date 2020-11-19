Rapper 2 Chainz Hits RKO During Music Video, Randy Orton Reacts

✖

2 Chainz released the music video for his new song "Toni" earlier this week, and wrestling fans quickly noticed the Georgia rapper broke out an iconic wrestling move during the clip. The video features Chainz lounging on a bed while two models dance around him, and at one point he nails one with an RKO onto the mattress. He assured fans on Twitter she wasn't hurt taking the move.

Randy Orton, the owner of the RKO finisher, took to Twitter on Wednesday and seemed to love seeing his move pop up in the video. He even offered to help Chainz with his technique.

At the start of the week, Orton was the reigning WWE Champion and was booked to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. But those plans hit a snag as Orton dropped the title back to Drew McIntyre in the main event of Monday Night Raw. The loss brings an end to Orton's 14th world championship reign at just 22 days and knocks him off Sunday's card.

Orton hasn't commented directly about his championship loss. But given his rivalry with McIntyre has stretched well over three months, there's a good chance WWE will move him out of the championship picture for the immediate future.

Check out the full card for Sunday's show below:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, TBD)

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, TBD)

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

The show will also feature a "final farewell" from The Undertaker, who declared his retirement at the end of The Last Ride earlier this year. Sunday's event will mark Undertaker reaching 30 years with the WWE, as he debuted at the same pay-per-view back in 1990.