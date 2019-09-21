WWE 24/7 Title Changes Hands Twice In The Philippines

R-Truth lost (and won) the WWE 24/7 Championship during a house show on Friday in the Philippines.

EC3 defeated Truth for the belt at the event, which was held in Manila. He only briefly held the championship until Truth defeated him right away to recapture the gold. This makes R-Truth now a 17-time WWE 24/7 Champion. It was the second time that EC3 has won the title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After winning the title early in the show, EC3 wrestled Chad Gable. After Gable defeated him, Truth ran out, threw EC3 back in the ring, and pinned him to regain the 24/7 title.

Check out some photos from the title change below.

R-Truth regains the 24/7 from EC3 title with the assist from Gable, WHo IS UNREAl #WWEManila pic.twitter.com/Jfco9Kr9sS — KP | Was @ G1… (@archaicbro) September 20, 2019