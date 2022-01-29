New WWE 2K22 Gameplay Trailer Released Ahead of Royal Rumble 2022

WWE 2K22 had its latest trailer, the “Booyaka Gameplay Trailer” drop on Saturday morning hours before the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The trailer featured the likes of Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar (complete with his new ponytail look), Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. The last two were sene brawling in a backstage area with weapons, while Big E and Kevin Owens were seen battling in a Steel Cage.

The game is set for release on March 11 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows. A number of pre-order specials are also available with bonus characters like the four Hall of Fame members of The New World Order and three different versions of The Undertaker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year’s 2K Showcase mode will center around the career of Rey Mysterio, who is also the game’s cover star. He recently gave an interview following the cover reveal where he talked about which matches he’ll be looking forward to being included in the game.

“Without a doubt. We have the very first WrestleMania moment where it’s Eddie versus Rey Mysterio, WrestleMania 21, WrestleMania goes Hollywood,” Mysterio said. “That moment right there, that’s what kicked off this feud between Eddie Guerrero and myself, And shortly after, Eddie left us… and there was another special moment that came out of that where I was able to face HBK in a memorable show that we had that night displayed for Eddie’s passing, you know?”

“And as hard as that was, that moment was very special and I knew that Eddie was looking down and enjoying that night, along with all of us that were part of that event,” Mysterio said. “But yeah, HBK versus Rey Mysterio. Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 21. We have Undertaker, Rey Mysterio at the Rumble and you can keep going on and on.”

What do you think of the latest 2K22 trailer? Can the game bounce back from the mistakes made with WWE 2K20? And what kind of match types are you most looking forward to playing with? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments and stay tuned for full coverage of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view tonight in St. Louis’ Dome at America’s Center!