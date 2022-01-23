WWE 2K22: Every Superstar Revealed So Far (Updated)

More and more Superstars are being revealed for the anticipated return of WWE’s 2K series, and thanks to a new My GM trailer and a new Superstar Ratings stream on G4 and UpUpDownDown, we now have even more WWE Superstars confirmed for WWE 2K22. If you want to get up to date on all the ratings, you can head right here, but if you’re just looking to see who is included in the roster so far, you’ve come to the perfect place, as we’ve listed everyone that’s been outright confirmed or spotted in gameplay or footage to this point. That includes new additions like Triple H, Otis, Natalya, Candice LeRae, and even a few stars no longer with the company like Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, and more. You can check out the full list starting on the next slide!
Now, to clarify, this list contains all of the superstars that have been seen in footage or screenshots or referenced in some way in official text or pre-order information. If they haven’t been featured or mentioned in any of those ways, they aren’t on the list.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Also, there have been some superstars shown in footage or shown in the game through menus that are not on this list, specifically Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy. They are no longer with the company, as Samoa Joe was in a previous round of releases and Hardy was released from his contract, so it remains to be seen if they will show up in the final game. That’s one of the bigger unanswered questions so far, as WEW released a rather massive amount of wrestlers last year and in 2020 that were likely going to be or were already in the game, so it remains to be seen if stars like Bray Wyatt, Buddy Murphy, Toni Storm, Braun Strowman, Tegan Nox, and others will make it into the game.
You can check out all of the confirmed superstars so far starting on the next slide! Let us know in the comments who else you want to see in the game and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
AJ Styles – Austin Theory
AJ Styles
Angel Garza
Angelo Dawkins
Apollo Crews
Asuka
Austin Theory
Baron Corbin – Bobby Lashley
Baron Corbin
Bayley
Becky Lynch
Bianca Belair
Big Boss Man
Big E
Bobby Lashley
Booker T
Brock Lesnar
Carmella – Chyna
Candice LeRae
Carmella
Cedric Alexander
Cesaro
Chad Gable
Chyna
Dana Brook – Drew McIntyre
Dana Brooke
Dexter Lumis
Dolph Ziggler
Dominik Mysterio
Drew Gulak
Drew McIntyre
Edge – John Cena
Eddie Guerrero
Edge
Erik
Fabian Aichner
Finn Balor
Goldberg
Gunther
Happy Corbin
Hulk Hogan – nWo
Io Shirai – Joaquin Wilde
Io Shirai
Isaiah Swerve Scott
Ivar
Jinder Mahal
John Cena
Joaquin Wilde
Kane – Lacey Evans
Kane
Karrion Kross
Kay Lee Ray
Keith Lee
Kevin Nash – nWo
Kevin Owens
Kofi Kingston
Kushida
Lacey Evans
Lana
Mace – Mustafa Ali
Mace
Macho Man Randy Savage
Mansoor
Marcel Barthel
Montez Ford
Mustafa Ali
Naomi – Otis
Naomi
Natalya
Nia Jax
Nikki A.S.H.
Otis
Raquel Gonzalez – Roman Reigns
Raquel Gonzalez
Rey Mysterio (05, 06, 08, 09, 09 December, 11, 22)
Rhea Ripley
Ricochet
Robert Roode
Roman Reigns
Sasha Banks – Syxx
Sasha Banks
Scott Hall – nWo
Seth Rollins
Shayna Baszler
Sheamus
Shelton Benjamin
Shinsuke Nakamura
Shotzi
Sonya Deville
Syxx – nWo
Tamina – Undertaker
Tamina
The Miz
The Rock
Titus O’Neil
Trent Seven
Triple H
Ultimate Warrior
Undertaker