WWE 2K22: Every Superstar Revealed So Far (Updated)

More and more Superstars are being revealed for the anticipated return of WWE’s 2K series, and thanks to a new My GM trailer and a new Superstar Ratings stream on G4 and UpUpDownDown, we now have even more WWE Superstars confirmed for WWE 2K22. If you want to get up to date on all the ratings, you can head right here, but if you’re just looking to see who is included in the roster so far, you’ve come to the perfect place, as we’ve listed everyone that’s been outright confirmed or spotted in gameplay or footage to this point. That includes new additions like Triple H, Otis, Natalya, Candice LeRae, and even a few stars no longer with the company like Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, and more. You can check out the full list starting on the next slide!

Now, to clarify, this list contains all of the superstars that have been seen in footage or screenshots or referenced in some way in official text or pre-order information. If they haven’t been featured or mentioned in any of those ways, they aren’t on the list.

Also, there have been some superstars shown in footage or shown in the game through menus that are not on this list, specifically Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy. They are no longer with the company, as Samoa Joe was in a previous round of releases and Hardy was released from his contract, so it remains to be seen if they will show up in the final game. That’s one of the bigger unanswered questions so far, as WEW released a rather massive amount of wrestlers last year and in 2020 that were likely going to be or were already in the game, so it remains to be seen if stars like Bray Wyatt, Buddy Murphy, Toni Storm, Braun Strowman, Tegan Nox, and others will make it into the game.

You can check out all of the confirmed superstars so far starting on the next slide! Let us know in the comments who else you want to see in the game and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

AJ Styles – Austin Theory

AJ Styles

Angel Garza

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin – Bobby Lashley

Baron Corbin

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Big Boss Man

Big E

Bobby Lashley

Booker T

Brock Lesnar

Carmella – Chyna

Candice LeRae

Carmella

Cedric Alexander

Cesaro

Chad Gable

Chyna

Dana Brook – Drew McIntyre

Dana Brooke

Dexter Lumis

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Edge – John Cena

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Erik

Fabian Aichner

Finn Balor

Goldberg

Gunther

Happy Corbin

Hulk Hogan – nWo

Io Shirai – Joaquin Wilde

Io Shirai

Isaiah Swerve Scott

Ivar

Jinder Mahal

John Cena

Joaquin Wilde

Kane – Lacey Evans

Kane

Karrion Kross

Kay Lee Ray

Keith Lee

Kevin Nash – nWo

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kushida

Lacey Evans

Lana

Mace – Mustafa Ali

Mace

Macho Man Randy Savage

Mansoor

Marcel Barthel

Montez Ford

Mustafa Ali

Naomi – Otis

Naomi

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nikki A.S.H.

Otis

Raquel Gonzalez – Roman Reigns

Raquel Gonzalez

Rey Mysterio (05, 06, 08, 09, 09 December, 11, 22)

Rhea Ripley

Ricochet

Robert Roode

Roman Reigns

Sasha Banks – Syxx

Sasha Banks

Scott Hall – nWo

Seth Rollins

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

Sonya Deville

Syxx – nWo

Tamina – Undertaker

Tamina

The Miz

The Rock

Titus O’Neil

Trent Seven

Triple H

Ultimate Warrior

Undertaker