WWE 2K22 Experiencing Pre-Order Copy Shortage from GameStop, Walmart, and More

WWE 2K22 releases on March 11th, but early access starts today, so you can imagine that many fans who pre-ordered the game for early access are excited to get it up and running and jump into some wrestling. Unfortunately, it appears that there’s a shortage of physical WWE 2K22 copies in stores, primarily GameStops it seems, and users are being told that their copies won’t be in until later. That would be frustrating for anyone, but it is especially frustrating for those who have pre-ordered the game specifically to get the early access, and even more so for those who have bought in on some of the more expensive versions of the game.

You can find some tweets from fans attempting to pick up the game below, with some saying that they were able to get the game pre-ordered from someone else since the version they pre-ordered from GameStop said it wouldn’t be in until a week later.

https://twitter.com/thebosspean/status/1501253484724772865?s=21

Others confirmed this issue while adding that they went to pick up the game for PS5 (the copy they pre-ordered) only to be told they didn’t have that in stock but did have the Xbox version. As for the PS5 version, they didn’t know when that would come in.

Some also said they were just hoping to get the digital version of the game after their physical didn’t arrive in time, but GameStop so far hasn’t offered that as an option.

https://twitter.com/TripleDigitsIII/status/1500989631755657216?s=20&t=Wt5GwncuwCLbwWV4HFWzng

Some are also saying that their copies on Steam are also showing a date of March 11th instead of March 8th, and someone else added that their pre-order is delayed and that was through Walmart, so it doesn’t seem to be relegated just to GameStop pre-orders.

https://twitter.com/WalkurLIVE/status/1501205652995194884?s=20&t=Wt5GwncuwCLbwWV4HFWzng

2K, GameStop, or Walmart haven’t shared any confirmation of this or solutions, so we’ll keep you posted.

Now, while some are having issues, others are already checking out the game, as you can already see a bevy of gameplay being shared on social media.

If you are having a similar pre-order issue let us know in the comments, and for those who are already playing the game let us know what you think in the comments as well!