WWE 2K22 Gives Fans First Look at Indi Hartwell DLC

Now that WWE 2K22's Banzai Pack is out, there are another five WWE Superstars coming to the game courtesy of 2K's Most Wanted Pack, and now 2K has given us our first look at NXT star Indi Hartwell. Hartwell's likeness is one of the best yet, and honestly at times, this feels like a photograph. Hartwell will be included alongside Cactus Jack, The Boogeyman, Vader, and Ilja Dragunov, and all five will be available to download and add to the game on April 17th. You can check out the new image of Hartwell in the post below.

This follows the Banzai Pack, which brought Yokozuna, Rikishi, Umaga, Omos, and Kacy Catanzaro to the game. The next pack is the Stand Back Pack, and that will launch on June 7th. More NXT stars will follow in other packs, including Wes Lee, A-Kid, and LA Knight. Other requested names for the game include Cody Rhodes, Aliyah, and Kayden Carter, especially since Carter's partner Kacy Catanzaro is already in the game.

Take on your opponents with 🇦🇺 Australia's own @indi_hartwell making her debut in the #WWE2K22 Most Wanted DLC Pack dropping on 5/17! pic.twitter.com/a5mRYNhD8B — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) May 13, 2022

We'll keep you posted on any additional packs or Superstars, but in the meantime you can complete your The Way faction in 2K22 with Hartwell's introduction, as Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Austin Theory are already included in the game. You can find the full DLC listing as it currently stands in the rundown below.

Stand Back Pack: Release Date: June 7

Hurricane Helms;

Stacy Keibler;

A-Kid;

Wes Lee;

Nash Carter.

Clowning Around Pack: Release Date: June 28

Doink the Clown;

Ronda Rousey;

The British Bulldog;

Mr. T;

Doudrop;

Rick Boogs.

The Whole Dam Pack: Release Date: July 19

Rob Van Dam;

Logan Paul;

Machine Gun Kelly;

LA Knight;

Xia Li;

Commander Azeez.

WWE 2K22 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think of Indi Hartwell? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!