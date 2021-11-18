WWE 2K22 Confirms and Reveals First Look at GM Mode

The WWE 2K series is set to make its big return next year with WWE 2K22, and one of the most requested and hoped-for features was easily GM Mode. The mode hasn’t been part of the WWE 2K series for a while, but thankfully it is set to make its grand entrance with WWE 2K22, and we got our first look in a brand new trailer for the game and its modes and features. GM Mode, which is known in the game as MyGM, will let players enter into a full WWE draft scenario, drafting superstars to either Raw or SmackDown, but it will also let you book matches, manage contracts, and more.

As you can see in the image below, this is showcased in a screen that shows the first pick in the draft being SmackDown’s Roman Reigns, and you can see salary information as well as what type of wrestler they are (bruiser, specialist, etc), their current role (heel or face), and other relevant stats in the columns to the side.

There was also a look at the booking show options, which had a set up of a match, promo, match, promo, and main event, which in this case showed a match between Roman Reigns and Big E. Stars shown here include Bianca Belair, Tyler Bate, Samoa Joe, and more.

It seems there will be plenty of options, and the replayability of the game automatically goes up when you can actually have a draft and book your own shows. Hopefully, this is only a taste of what the full mode will contain.

You can check out the other new and returning modes below.

• New WWE 2K Showcase: Players can take a walk down memory lane and relive a legendary WWE Superstar’s most iconic matches and moments;

• MyGM: Players will draft superstars, book matches, manage contracts, and prove they have what it takes to run the most successful brand in sports entertainment;

• MyFACTION: In a franchise-first, the all-new MyFACTION puts players in control of building a legendary faction that rivals the iconic nWo. Players will collect, manage, and upgrade Superstars, with weekly events and regular updates;

• MyRISE: An opportunity for players to experience the journey of a WWE Superstar from the humble beginnings of a Rookie, followed by the fanfare as a Superstar, and then immortalized as a Legend. New storylines will be available for both male and female MyPLAYERs;

• Universe Mode: Universe Mode returns, offering players more control than ever before over brands, PPVs, match results, rivalries, and much more;

• Creation Suite: The Creation Suite is back and better than ever. Players can be themselves or someone/something entirely different, with all sorts of wild options and fantasy elements, then step into the ring at anytime and anywhere in the world.

WWE 2K22 is currently scheduled to release in March of 2022, and the game is expected to hit next-gen consoles and an abundance of other platforms.

