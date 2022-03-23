WWE 2K22 Patch 1.06 Brings Welcome Updates to Online Play, Graphics, My Rise, and More

WWE 2K22 is off to quite the start and has received positive reviews since releases earlier this month. The game should get even better thanks to a new Patch, specifically Patch Update 1.06, which brings fixes and updates to general gameplay, online play, My Faction, MyRise, the Creation Suite, graphics, and more. There are quite a few gameplay improvements regarding moves involving weapons, the ropes, and Tag Team matches, and there are also welcome updates to textures, hair, skin, and character likenesses regarding Superstars, but the changes also extend to My Rise and My Faction.

Sometimes the cutscenes and dialogue in My Rise can be a bit rough, and various cutscenes in My Rise will see some improvement thanks to the patch. As for My Faction, standalone nWo cards have been added and a weapon baiting exploit has been addressed, so hopefully, fans of both modes will notice the changes.

You can check out all of the tweaks, updates, and changes coming in the Patch Update 1.06 below, which are split into General, Gameplay, Online, and MyFaction sections.

GENERAL

General stability and performance improvements

Various cutscene improvements for MyRise

Improved hair/CAS part interactions

Improved skin and eye shaders for various Superstars

Updated character likenesses of various Superstars

Improved texture blending and materials on 100s of hair models

Changed the maximum number of favorite creators to 50

Implemented criteria for nWo standalone bonus content

Improved memory management of large numbers of logos when navigating multiple game modes and menus

Increased array limit for logos to accommodate large numbers of downloaded logos

Added and removed NG tags to improve CAS part combinations

General hair updates and improvements

General tattoo updates and improvements

GAMEPLAY

Addressed reported concerns where enemies might take low or no damage in specific engagements

Various prop and arena interaction improvements

Various cage collision improvements

Improved superstar AI in special circumstances in tag matches

Improved dive attacks vs. ladders

Improved ladder dismounts

Improved Superstar ally interactions in tag team steel cage matches

Improved finisher reversals during run-ins

Updated pyro in some entrances

Improved logo/embossing interactions in Create a Championship

Addressed reported concerns related to poses and Superstar registration during some reversals

Improved interactions with steel steps when they are placed in the ring

Improved Superstar interactions with ropes

Addressed reported concerns related to Spear 2 attack while referee is close to defender

Improved elimination behavior in Royal Rumble

Improved taunt buffs and meter gain from Submission loops

Improved Royal Rumble elimination setups by AI

Improved Superstar AI in special circumstances in tag matches

Tuned downtime values for some moves

Tuned rollout recovery times

Increased difficulty of button mash pin kickout when more than two finishers have been received

Increased illegal tag team stun duration for long tag matches

Addressed reported concerns of exploits where certain finishers could not be reversed

Tuned homing for Sweet Chin Music

Tuned elimination difficulty in Royal Rumble when less than 3 Superstars are in the ring

Tuned stun duration in relation to permadamage

Addressed reported concerns with Austin Theory’s finisher

ONLINE

General stability improvements

Addressed reported concerns with abandoned lobbies

Improved lobby performance with partial AI-populated matches

Addressed reported concerns with long (15+ match) online sessions

Improved performance of custom portraits in online lobbies

MyFACTION

Improved reward icon visibility for weekly Evo challenges

Addressed reported concerns regarding an exploit connected to weapon baiting in Faction Wars

Added MyFACTION nWo Standalone cards

WWE 2K22 is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

