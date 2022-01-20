WWE 2K22 Reveals First Look at Updated John Cena

2K unleashed a host of new details on the upcoming WWE 2K22, including the first look at Rey Mysterio’s new cover for the game and the release date. 2K also revealed some new images from the game, and one of the most intriguing ones is a screenshot of The Rock facing down John Cena in the ring. Aside from the fact that it features two of the biggest WWE stars ever in the same shot, it is also noteworthy because this is our first look at the new and improved John Cena character model, and so far it looks pretty impressive. You can judge it for yourself in the image below.

2K22’s Cena is modeled after the more recent appearances of the WWE star, so that means he’s also sporting his more stylish haircut he had in his most recent run, as he was also in the midst of movie and TV projects. He’s also rocking his trademark Never Give Up armbands, green wristbands, and jorts, but the thing that immediately sticks out to you is the likeness.

At least from this angle, the likeness looks rather accurate, and so does the likeness of The Rock, so we’ll just have to wait and see if they look as accurate when they’re actually battling it out in the ring.

You can find all of the details on the different editions of WWE 2K22 below.

• The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles and PC) and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) in both physical and digital formats

• The Cross-Gen Bundle will be available for $79.99 and includes the digital Standard Edition and the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles

• The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited edition WWE SuperCard content** (included in-box for physical copies only). Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch***; Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack

• The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available for $119.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in digital format. Celebrating 25 years of the faction that turned the sports entertainment world on its head, in addition to the Standard Edition, and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the nWo 4-Life Edition comes with MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas, and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. Players who pre-order the nWo 4-Life Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch

What do you think of the new and improved John Cena??