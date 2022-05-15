WWE 2K22 Reveals First Look at NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov

✖

WWE 2K22 recently delivered its first DLC pack of new WWE Superstars in the Banzai Pack, and soon fans will have another set of five Superstars to jump into the ring with thanks to the Most Wanted Pack. 2K has already given fans first looks at Cactus Jack and Indi Hartwell, and now we've got our welcome first look at NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov. Like Cactus Jack and Hartwell, 2K has produced another stellar superstar. Dragunov will join Cactus Jack and Hartwell in the Most Wanted Pack alongside The Boogeyman, and Vader, and all five will be available to download and add to the game on April 17th. You can check out the new image of Dragunov in the post below.

This follows the Banzai Pack, which brought Yokozuna, Rikishi, Umaga, Omos, and Kacy Catanzaro to the game. The next pack is the Stand Back Pack, and that will launch on June 7th. As for Dragunov, now you can recreate some of those classic matches the NXT UK star had against Gunther (at the time going by Walter) during his days as Champion. Gunther ruled as NXT UK Champion for an impressive 870 days, but his reign was ended at NXT TakeOver 36, and Dragunov has been the Champion ever since.

His will is unmatched! 💪 Do you have the strength to fight @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR? Grab him in the #WWE2K22 Most Wanted DLC Pack dropping on 5/17! pic.twitter.com/MjnjtaZaSv — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) May 14, 2022

We'll keep you posted on any additional packs or Superstars, as there are several requested stars from fans that aren't currently in the game. That includes Kayden Carter, Cody Rhodes, Aliyah, Bron Breakker, and Cora Jade. It's unknown if there will be more DLC after these initial five packs, but in the meantime, you can find the full DLC listing as it currently stands in the rundown below.

Stand Back Pack: Release Date: June 7

Hurricane Helms;

Stacy Keibler;

A-Kid;

Wes Lee;

Nash Carter.

Clowning Around Pack: Release Date: June 28

Doink the Clown;

Ronda Rousey;

The British Bulldog;

Mr. T;

Doudrop;

Rick Boogs.

The Whole Dam Pack: Release Date: July 19

Rob Van Dam;

Logan Paul;

Machine Gun Kelly;

LA Knight;

Xia Li;

Commander Azeez.

WWE 2K22 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think of Dragunov? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!