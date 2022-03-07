Report: WWE 2K22 Viewed as ‘Make or Break,’ Could Result in WWE Partnering With EA If Game Disappoints

WWE 2K22 is set to release on March 11 on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S and Microsoft Windows, marking the first installment in the series since WWE 2K20 in October 2019. And while the previous installment’s critical and financial disappointments led to a longer gap in-between games, there is reported even more at stake in the latest installment. According to Mike Straw via Fightful Select, the game is being viewed internally as a “make or break” release that, if it falls short of expectations, could see WWE and Take-Two Interactive’s partnership end and the wrestling promotion begin working with Electronic Arts (EA) on future installments.

Straw noted that the current contract between WWE and Take-Two was signed in 2016 and was reportedly set for six years with the option for an extension. His sources indicate that WWE has been in “preliminary discussions” with EA. Straw then wrote, “While the talks between WWE and EA have been on and off for years, including prior to the 2016 extension, the two recently began talking about an agreement as far back as early 2021. The sources say that the talks began after the disappointment that was WWE 2K20 and the lackluster reception to WWE 2K Battlegrounds.”

He then quoted a source saying, “WWE has shown a lot of frustration with the reception and lack of success of recent games. The gaming market is a major selling point for them, and they believe they’ve fallen behind the competition.”

The report later noted that if a WWE/EA partnership does happen, future games would likely be developed by EA Vancouver, which currently develops the EA Sports UFC series. The change in companies would also have an expected multi-year gap before the next installment. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available! ComicBook’s review of 2K22 will be online later this week.

