WWE Fans Pitch Ideas for the WWE 2K23 Cover

WWE's next console video game installment, WWE 2K23, is expected to arrive a few months into next year. No information about the game has come out as of yet but based on how WWE 2K22 was unveiled, there should be some sort of trailer and confirmation of who will be on the cover next month. In anticipation of who will get the cover nod, fans have taken to social media with their pitches and a few photoshopped mock-ups.

Names like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair keep getting brought up, but who do you think should be on the cover? Check out the list below and tell us your thoughts in the comments!