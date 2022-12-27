WWE Fans Pitch Ideas for the WWE 2K23 Cover
WWE's next console video game installment, WWE 2K23, is expected to arrive a few months into next year. No information about the game has come out as of yet but based on how WWE 2K22 was unveiled, there should be some sort of trailer and confirmation of who will be on the cover next month. In anticipation of who will get the cover nod, fans have taken to social media with their pitches and a few photoshopped mock-ups.
Names like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair keep getting brought up, but who do you think should be on the cover? Check out the list below and tell us your thoughts in the comments!
Acknowledge Them
prevnext
This would go so hard as the official #WWE2K23 cover art! 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/JWTmaEFM42— Banshee (@itsbybanshee) December 26, 2022
A Cody Mock-Up
prevnext
@CodyRhodes !! concept game cover i made #WWE2K23 ❤️🥹🔥!! I’m such a huge fan of this guy .. let me know what you guys think pic.twitter.com/WVEr1tS3OS— Kvngantoni00gaming_👑 (@kvngantonioo) December 24, 2022
The Top Contenders
prevnext
#WWE2K23 Cover Superstar/s ⁉️⁉️ pic.twitter.com/HBfJkLKruu— Ruben (@SoyElRuu) December 26, 2022
A More In-Depth Cody Pitch
prevnext
If @CodyRhodes is on the cover/showcase mode #WWE2K23— Blaze Ca$his (@Blaze_Cashis) December 19, 2022
That gives posibility's To pic.twitter.com/motgmhot5b
The EST of 2K23?
prevnext
I think it’s safe to say that Bianca Beliar should be the cover star for 2k23 #est #wwe #2k23 pic.twitter.com/oMExGelFks— J.Q.M (@JStorm0) December 19, 2022
Some Special Edition Ideas
prevnext
#WWE2K23 Cover Superstars:— The Leaker (@TheLeaker031423) December 21, 2022
Standard Edition- Bianca & Cody
"Feed Your Head" Deluxe Edition- Bray Wyatt
"Bloodline" Special Edition – Roman Reigns
Cody And Roman?!
prev
This should be the cover of wwe 2k23 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/H3GKTSKP8G— Margarita (@Gabriiellaa27) December 16, 2022