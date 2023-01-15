WWE 2K23's Debut Date Possibly Revealed

Fans are still creating new content for WWE 2K22, but most of the focus has shifted to the next game in the series, WWE 2K23. The game was revealed to be in active development previously, and though 2K has not actually officially revealed the game, most are under the impression it will release sometime this year. A new report from Insider Gaming states that the official reveal will be at the Royal Rumble, which takes place on January 28th, and then went on to explain when the first hands-on gameplay will be showcased, when more details will be released, and more.

The report states that there will be an event on the day of the Royal Rumble to give the first look at the game with hands-on gameplay and details on the 2K Showcase, select matches, and a new game mode. Then on February 1st, more details will be revealed, including things not shown or spotlighted during the Royal Rumble debut.

If this is the case, it would be in line with how 2K22 was rolled out. While the first teaser trailer and some details were released prior to the start of the year, the big gameplay features and the first full gameplay trailer were all saved for the top of the year, which coincided with the 2022 Royal Rumble. We'll have to wait and see if 2K23's rollout follows suit, but if it does, we could see WWE 2K23 release sooner than later.

WWE 2K22 was well-received by fans and critics and fixed many of the issues fans had with WWE 2K20. 2K skipped a year and focused on delivering stellar graphics, new modes, and fun gameplay, and they mostly knocked that out of the park, especially with MyGM. MyGM was a welcome return and was incredibly addicting, and they even made upgrades to the mode post-release in addition to the normal updates and DLC.

Some of the most requested upgrades center around MyGM, as now that the foundation is sound, fans are hoping for even more depth to the shows, the rosters, and the matches. More Championships being represented is probably the biggest request, as when it was released the game only accounted for the WWE Championship, Raw Women's Championship, Universal Championship, and SmackDown Women's Championship. Then Tag Team Championships were introduced in a later patch. Still, you couldn't include other current Titles like the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, so hopefully that will not be the case this time around.

Other things missing were many of the current NXT 2.0 stars like Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Toxic Attraction, and Carmelo Hayes, as well as stars like Cody Rhodes, who didn't return to WWE until the game had already been released. The roster was also pretty out of date by the time the game was out, though as returns happened it would get a bit more accurate.

What do you want to see most in WWE 2K23? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!