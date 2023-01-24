WWE 2K23 Reveals New John Cena 2K Showcase Trailer at WWE Raw XXX

2K kicked off the day with its official unveiling of WWE 2K23, complete with a live-action trailer, the reveal of John Cena as the cover star, and first looks at Superstars like Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and more. Today is also the anticipated Raw is XXX anniversary celebration, which will feature a host of WWE Legends and Championship matches, as well as a Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley. 2K decided to join the festivities and reveal a brand new trailer for WWE 2K23 during tonight's episode, and you can watch it in the video below.

In addition to an updated roster of Superstars to choose from and upgraded graphics, there will also be new additions to My GM, MyFACTION, and MyRISE modes. There will also be a brand new mode introduced this year, and that will be the fan-favorite Wargames match, which became beloved in NXT and recently made its debut on the main roster at last year's Survivor Series. You can find out more about the mode below.

What will happen when you take control of @JohnCena’s biggest rivals in the 2K Showcase? Will you be #EvenStronger than Cena?



Find out when #WWE2K23 comes out on March 17 for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam!@WWEgames pic.twitter.com/iGaU1zP3V0 — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2023

WarGames: The fan-favorite, chaotic and action-packed WarGames makes its debut in WWE 2K23 and delivers heart-pounding 3v3 and 4v4 single-player or multiplayer mayhem inside two side-by-side rings, surrounded by a double-steel cage;

As for tonight's War is XXX episode, the full list of appearances currently slated includes Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, The Bellas, Shawn Michaels, Ron Simmons, X-Pac, Road Dogg, Theodore Long, Kurt Angle, Alundra Blayze, Ted DiBiase, Lita, and Jerry 'The King' Lawler. There will also be several big matches, and here's the current card.

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest)

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs Bayley

Trial of Sami Zayn

WWE 2K23 will come in four editions, the Standard, Cross-gen, Deluxe, and Icon Editions. Two of those will include early access to the game and there will also be pre-order access to Bad Bunny, who will be making his WWE 2K debut in 2K23. You can find all of the details on the Deluxe Edition of the game below.

The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, plus a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs****; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger; Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card, Gold Edge MyFACTION Card, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card, and three Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs. The Deluxe Edition will be available from March 14, 2023 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions!*****;

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

Are you excited for WWE 2K23? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!