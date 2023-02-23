WWE 2K23 Reveals Two Fan Favorites for My GM Mode

WWE 2K23 revealed a bevy of Superstar Ratings earlier today courtesy of the crew over on UpUpDownDown, and you can check out all of the WWE Superstar Ratings revealed thus far right here. There was one other delightful reveal, however, and it had to do with fan favorites Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze. During the stream, UpUpDownDown revealed that Breeze and Woods would now be available as General Managers to be used in My GM Mode, and fans were over the moon about the addition. The members of UpUpDownDown and LeftRightLeftRight frequently face off on the show, and now fans can bring that rivalry to 2K's hit video game. You can check out Woods' post on the news below.

When playing My GM Mode, players start out by choosing a General Manager to hire for their show, and each one comes with their own unique Power Card that you can utilize throughout the season. The first game included Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville, William Regal, Shane McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon, and then let you play as a Custom Superstar.

So far we only know of Woods and Breeze for this year's game, but it is likely that Pearce, Shane, and Stephanie McMahon will all make a return. Regal could also return, but with him being in AEW for a considerable part of the game's development, they might opt to go with Shawn Michaels as NXT's GM representative. Deville could also return, though she hasn't been featured in that GM role for a while now.

2K22's various abilities included Instigator, Superstar's GM, Legend Whisperer, Coast To Coast, The McMahon Presence, and Beginner's Luck. Instigator increased the levels of all active rivalries by 1, while Superstar's GM raised the entire roster's morale by 15. Legend Whisperer meant that the first Legend you signed during a week would be completely free, which was quite handy since you couldn't permanently sign Legends to the roster and had to renew smaller contracts.

The final two abilities were The McMahon Presence, which let you earn twice as much money from arena attendance during a week, and Beginner's Luck, which raised the popularity of the superstar with the lowest popularity on your roster by 20. It will be interesting to see if those abilities stay the same and just switch owners or if they all change.

There are four editions of the game, and two editions will give you unique bonuses as well as early access to the game. The four editions are split into Standard, Cross-gen, Deluxe, and Icon, and you can find all of the details on each one below. You can also get the details on how to get Bad Bunny's playable character into the game, as this will be his WWE 2K debut.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

Are you excited for WWE 2K23? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!