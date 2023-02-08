WWE 2K23 Roster Adds The Bellas, Zelina Vega, NXT Stars, And More

WWE 2K23's roster continues to expand, as the game brings a welcome mix of legends and current stars into this year's lineup. Now 2K has revealed a host of new additions, including several WWE Legends, superstars from both Raw and SmackDown, and some of the biggest stars in NXT. The latest update includes The Bella Twins, Kurt Angle, Queen Zelina, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cody Rhodes, and Molly Holly. 2K also revealed several NXT stars, including Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Grayson Waller, Nikkita Lyons, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne. You can find the fully updated roster list for 2K23 right here.

We previously knew about Rhodes and Jade, since they were featured in the recent gameplay trailer, and Breakker was playable in our recent hands-on time with the game. Everyone else though was new, and NXT fans should be especially happy, as none of these stars were in WWE 2K22. Rhodes wasn't in last year's game either and ended up being one of the most requested additions to the game after he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Yayyyy I am in the game guysssss! The wait is over! Pre-order today your QUEEN ZELINA 👸🏽 https://t.co/EDrzaHQHab — 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) February 7, 2023

The game will also include several versions of John Cena, who is also the star of this year's 2K Showcase. He was previously featured in a showcase, but that was only a snippet of his career compared to this latest version. Also, this time around you are taking on Cena in some of his biggest losses as opposed to playing as him in his biggest wins, so it should be a far different experience overall.

There are four editions of the game, and two editions will give you unique bonuses as well as early access to the game. The four editions are split into Standard, Cross-gen, Deluxe, and Icon, and you can find all of the details on each one below. You can also get the details on how to get Bad Bunny's playable character into the game, as this will be his WWE 2K debut.

The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, plus a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs****; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger; Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card, Gold Edge MyFACTION Card, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card, and three Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs. The Deluxe Edition will be available from March 14, 2023 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions!*****;

Players who pre-ordered the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will receive the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes Bad Bunny as a playable character, as well as a Ruby tier Bad Bunny MyFACTION card. The Bad Bunny Bonus Pack is included in the Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition at launch.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

