WWE 2K24 Reveal Teased For Next Week

With the 2024 Royal Rumble kicking off next week, it's about time for the team at 2K Games to start giving fans their first looks at WWE 2K24. A few days ago, they revealed the official logo on Twitter, and since then, the developers have been posting various teases for new things coming to WWE 2K24, including various stars and pro athletes speculating on how could be the cover star. While we don't know that info yet, the latest tease might be the most intriguing thus far. It simply features the text "1.22.24" and an ominous-looking casket.

WWE 2K24 Pre-Royal Rumble Teaser

The big thing to note is that, just like the previous teases, this is hyping up a January 22 reveal date. That means fans will likely be getting their first look at WWE 2K24 the Monday before the Rumble. It's possible they could premier whatever footage they have on that night's Monday Night Raw, but that info hasn't been confirmed.

Last year, WWE 2K23 premiered its "Even Stronger" trailer on the Monday before the Rumble, just like the team is seemingly doing here. That trailer gave fans their first look at John Cena's Showcase mode, which is why many fans think this may be a hint about who this year's Showcase mode will focus on.

The obvious guess here is The Undertaker. The Deadman has been involved in several story modes over the years but has never had his moment in the spotlight of 2K Games' big story mode. There's certainly enough material to work from given how long Taker's career has been. Obviously, The Phenom's Wrestlemania Streak would probably take center stage, but there is such a storied career to work with that it's almost surprising the developers haven't gone to that well just yet.

That said, this is far from a guarantee that the next Showcase mode will star Undertaker. Some of the other hints posted don't have anything to do with Taker. For instance, one of them is just Rhea Ripley working out, which doesn't seem connected to the Deadman in any way. Fortunately, we don't have to wait much longer to find out.

What's Next for WWE 2K24?

Whatever happens next week will only be the start of the WWE 2K24 hype train. Remember, we got our first look at gameplay just a few days later following the Rumble. While it's far from confirmed that 2K will follow a similar schedule, it wouldn't be surprising to see something drop in the next few weeks. Plus, we'll likely get a look at the full roster soon after that as we slowly work our way to WWE 2K24's release date and WrestleMania XL.