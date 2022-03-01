WWE Announces Massive Expansion to A&E Partnership

WWE and A&E confirmed via a press release on Tuesday that the promotion and the network have expanded their partnership, agreeing to 35 more episodes of the Biography series and 40 episodes of a new series titled WWE Rivals. In total, more than 130 hours of exclusive programming will be made thanks to the agreement.

The release reads, “The multi-platform partnership includes 35 new episodes of the genre-defining, Emmy-award winning franchise ‘Biography,’ featuring documentaries on legends of WWE.Last year’s ‘Biography: WWE Legends’ episodes drove ‘Biography’ to become A&E’s most-watched series in 2021.WWE is also beginning production on 24 new episodes of the original series ‘WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,’ which will air over multiple seasons. The first season of ‘WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures’ was A&E’s most-watched new series of last year.

“A&E has also ordered 40 hours of the new series, ‘WWE Rivals’ (working title). ‘WWE Rivals’ (w.t.) will chronicle the little-known stories behind the biggest clashes in WWE history.The episodes will include revelatory insights from those who were a part of the rivalries that often extended far beyond the ring and the cameras. Additional hours of original programming are currently in development as well,” it continued.

“A&E is an amazing partner with an impressive lineup of signature series across its networks,” WWE president Nick Khan stated in the release. “The expansion of our partnership will allow us to continue creating a massive slate of new content with a trusted partner, while further establishing A&E as a destination for WWE fans for years to come.”

“The collaboration between these two powerhouse brands has already proven to resonate with audiences and we look forward to working together to create premium content with broad appeal,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, A&E’s executive vice president and head of programming, added.”WWE’s incredible fanbase and talent roster are a great complement to A&E’s unique brand of in-depth storytelling that take fans behind the curtain and we are thankful to the entire WWE team for their partnership.”

The first season of Biography: WWE Legends centered around eight of WWE’s biggest performers — “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, The Ultimate Warrior, Mick Foley and Bret Hart.