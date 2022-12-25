WWE and AEW Stars Celebrate Christmas 2023
Stars from WWE and AEW all took to Twitter to celebrate Christmas Day on Sunday. Some showed off their haul from this year's celebration, others posted a photo with members of their family. You can see some of the best holiday-themed posts in the list below!
WWE will wrap up 2022 with a "Best Of" special episode of Monday Night Raw and a live edition of Friday Night SmackDown headlined by John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. AEW's Dynamite and Rampage will have a "New Year's Smash" theme. That show will be headlined by a TNT Championship match between Samoa Joe and Wardlow and Match 6 of the Best of Seven Series between Death Triangle and The Young Bucks.
Words From Kevin Owens
House Hardy
Merry Christmas from #HouseHardy! pic.twitter.com/crt3K76tY0— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 25, 2022
The "It" Family
Merry Christmas from the #ItFamily 😎🎄 pic.twitter.com/NG0yndG84t— The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 25, 2022
Kofi
🎅🏿 Merry Christmas y’all! 🎅🏿 pic.twitter.com/p2yf3gTf3U— Kofi “Black Thor” Kingston (@TrueKofi) December 25, 2022
The Young Bucks
The Garganos
Merry Christmas from The Wrestlings! 💚❤️🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/9aMItCdnqY— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 25, 2022
Sami Saves Christmas
A VERY UCEY CHRISTMAS STORY
HAPPY HOLIDAYS!— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 25, 2022
pic.twitter.com/TVAggpiAmt
Hager Really Likes That Hat
I hope Santa brought you purple hat bc…— Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) December 25, 2022
I like this Hat pic.twitter.com/WKxMlDW4VU
FTR
Rank everyone according to how pretty they are.
I’ll start…
1. Me
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
Merry Christmas, from the Harwood House! Thank y’all for everything you’ve given this family. I’m a blessed dude. pic.twitter.com/ESTOs6X3rW— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 25, 2022
Tried to post this as an IG story, but it keeps getting removed for being a violation of their guidelines…?
Anyway, Merry Christmas to everyone and sorry if this offends you. Go enjoy time with your family, loved ones, by yourself. Whatever makes you happy. Thank y’all. pic.twitter.com/i5NdOUoWQ8— Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) December 25, 2022
Drew McIntyre
Merrrryyyyy Christmassssssss https://t.co/7rNMrD5Ekg— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 25, 2022
Chris Jericho
Merry Christmas everybody! Love you guys! pic.twitter.com/LVWfFm6CRE— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 25, 2022
Da Party
Merry Christmas from #DaParty pic.twitter.com/9A4TawDGvd— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) December 25, 2022