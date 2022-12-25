WWE and AEW Stars Celebrate Christmas 2023

Stars from WWE and AEW all took to Twitter to celebrate Christmas Day on Sunday. Some showed off their haul from this year's celebration, others posted a photo with members of their family. You can see some of the best holiday-themed posts in the list below!

WWE will wrap up 2022 with a "Best Of" special episode of Monday Night Raw and a live edition of Friday Night SmackDown headlined by John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. AEW's Dynamite and Rampage will have a "New Year's Smash" theme. That show will be headlined by a TNT Championship match between Samoa Joe and Wardlow and Match 6 of the Best of Seven Series between Death Triangle and The Young Bucks.