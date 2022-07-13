WWE NIL Signee Dropped From Collegiate Wrestling Team Due to Legal Issues

AJ Ferrari was a member of the initial signing class for WWE's Next in Line (NIL) program. However, Pistols Firing is now reporting that he was released from the Oklahoma State wrestling team on Monday due to an ongoing sexual assault investigation by the Stillwater Police Department. A woman filed a protective order against Ferrari on July 5, though details involving the investigation have not been made public.

Ferrari won the NCAA National Championship at the 197 weight class as a freshman in 2021. He was 10-0 in his sophomore season before getting in a car accident that gave him season-ending injuries.

"The case is currently under investigation by our Criminal Investigation's Unit," a press release regarding a sexual assault report on July 2 (which has Ferrari identified as a suspect) read. "SPD is committed to thoroughly investigating these cases. Once the investigation is complete the case will be submitted to the Payne County District Attorney's Office for consideration of filing charge."

Ferrari gloated in an interview during WrestleMania 38 weekend that he'd become WWE Champion, telling The Schmo at the time, "The whole thing has been awesome, just getting here, being here with my family, experiencing it, really showing me what WWE is like. I'm really excited, they will have me out there soon. [within] the next couple of years, so I'm super hyped. I'm going to get that belt soon. Sorry everybody better watch out, and stay tuned, I'm going to win a couple more [National championships], and then that belt is going to be mine,"

This story is developing...

