AJ Lee Leaves the Door Open for Wrestling Return

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee was last seen competing in a WWE ring back in March 2015. But just like with her husband, CM Punk, many fans have wondered if and when she’ll step back inside the squared circle.

Lee was recently interviewed by Kristine Leahy on the FS1 show Fair Game, where she was asked about the possibility of wrestling again.

“I’d say never say never,” Lee said. “Every time I’ve said never in my life, I wound up doing the thing. ‘I’d never date a wrestler; I’d never date another wrestler.’ Then it ended with me marrying one. I don’t know what the future holds. So, not to hold your breath but never say never.”

In her 2017 book, Crazy Is My Superpower, Lee said her decision to retire was a combination of dealing with an injury and feeling “caught in the middle” of the feud between the company and Punk, who was fired the year prior.

Lee also spoke in the interview about her struggles during her time in the company, as well as how she feels she would’ve fit in if she competed in the current era of women’s wrestling in WWE.

After singing with the company in 2009, Lee took part in the third season of NXT back when the developmental brand was a competition show for aspiring wrestlers. She debuted on the main roster in 2011 as one half of “The Chickbusters” alongside her friend Kaitlyn. She’d go on to have onscreen relationships with Daniel Bryan before turning heel and adopting her “crazy” persona. She finished her run as a three-time Divas Champion, holding the title for a record 406 combined days.

Punk was back in the headlines earlier in the week when Matt and Nick Jackson, two of AEW’s executive vice presidents, spoke on the possibility of Punk joining the company.

“Hands down, and we’ll be honest, of course we would love him to come to our company. At this time though I don’t think he wants to,” Nick said. “… “Matt talks to him all the time about it. The timing’s just not right, I guess.”

“He knows better than anybody, this is the most demanding thing in the world,” Matt added. “You can’t just find yourself back in it one day and be like, ‘Okay, I guess I’m doing this again!’ You really have to want to do it. It’s up to him.”

H/T WrestleZone