AJ Styles Explains Why He Has a New Bodyguard in Jordan Omogbehin

AJ Styles arrived on Monday Night Raw this week with a new bodyguard in Jordan Omogbehin. The towering former Performance Center trainee nearly had Styles' match with Matt Riddle thrown out when he refused to leave the ring, the helped "The Phenomenal One" win after Omogbehin sent Riddle scurrying back into the ring. While the commentary team acted like they'd never seen Omogbehin before he's been on WWE television frequently over the past few months — first as one of Akira Tozawa's ninjas and then as the bouncer for Raw Underground.

Styles gave an interview for WWE's YouTube channel after the show where he touched on why he suddenly has a seven-foot-three former college basketball player as his hired muscle.

"Oh, this guy. Yeah, just a friend," Styles said. "Just hanging out, you know, as friends do, we just hang out. Buddies. Just don't look at him again. Don't side-eye him either, he doesn't like that. There's a lot of things that he doesn't like that I'm not going to tell you about, could be a problem for a lot of people around here."

Styles is 2-0 since moving back to the Red Brand and is back to referring to himself as "The Face That Runs The Place."

Told you tonight was gonna be BIG... Welcome back to the #phenomenal era of Monday Night #WWERaw!! pic.twitter.com/uBsf7a1Zip — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) October 20, 2020

Barring any title changes this Sunday at Hell in a Cell, Styles could be next in line for a shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. The two-time former WWE Champion hasn't been in the world title picture since his year-long reign against Daniel Bryan ended in late 2018, and he requested a move to SmackDown shortly after McIntyre won the title at WrestleMania due to backstage issues with Paul Heyman.

