WWE’s Halloween Costume for AJ Styles is Downright Terrifying

AJ Styles was trending on Reddit this week, but it wound up being for a reason he probably didn’t want. Reddit user u/Strike_Gently took to the Squared Cirlce Subreddit on Monday with the a photo of the new full-body Halloween costume of Styles that WWE is selling in their shop. Fans were quick to point out that the between the eye slits and melted-looking face, the costume was downright scary.

“I don’t want none…” the top commenter wrote. By Tuesday morning the post had nearly one thousand upvotes.

Styles has been on a bit of a hot streak as of late. Back in July he chose to turn heel and reform The Club faction alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Now known as The O.C., the trio quickly won both the United States Championship and the Raw Tag Team Championships to establish themselves as a legitimate force on the Raw brand. Though Gallows and Anderson later lost the titles to Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, the trio have managed to keep the US title around Styles’ waist for more than two full months. His latest defense came on this week’s Monday Night Raw when he beat Cedric Alexander via a Styles Clash.

Styles explained on his Mixer channel shortly after his heel turn why he decided to stop being a babyface.

“I feel like AJ Styles was stuck in this, ‘I’m going to smile all the time, I’m going to be the nicest guy in the room even when I don’t feel like it, when I’m tired. He’s going to be this guy’ [mode]. I felt like I was in prison,” Styles said. “And I just broke out.”

He confirmed in a recent interview with Lilian Garcia that his current WWE contract will be his last in pro wrestling.

“… I can tell you that the contract that I signed, here in the WWE, is my last,” Styles said. “This is it for me. This is where I’m going to end my career no matter what happens. I got to, you know? I want to be there for my kids.”

The trio also explained in the interview why they weren’t allowed to bring over the Bullet Club name (the faction all three were apart of) when they jumped from New Japan to WWE.

“Bullet Club is owned by New Japan. ‘The Club’ wasn’t really, it didn’t do much,” Anderson said.

“We didn’t have a fitting end to it,” Gallows said. “So we wanted something new, something fresh. We changed the look, the colors, all that a little bit.”

“Just go in a different direction but still be us,” Anderson added.

Since joining WWE Styles has held the WWE Championship twice and the US title three times.

