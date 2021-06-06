Aleister Black Shares Unused Entrance Theme After WWE Release

✖

Aleister Black was one of the six WWE Superstars suddenly released by the company on Wednesday, and in a series of Twitch streams, he's revealed some of the plans WWE had for him that never saw the light of day. That included a brand new entrance theme that was supposed to drop in 2020 (back when Black was feuding with Kevin Owens), which Black cannot use going forward due to WWE owning the rights. The former NXT Champion played the song for fans during a stream over the weekend.

What do you think of Black's theme? How does it compare to the "Root of All Evil" theme he had for the duration of his WWE run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Aleister Black revealed his unreleased WWE theme song on his Twitch. Kinda sad we never got to see his entrance with it. pic.twitter.com/8kqhtG8PfJ — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 5, 2021

"I'm not sad, I'm not depressed," Black said in his first Twitch stream the day of his release. "I'm sure there will be dark days and bad days. It's all up and down. I got told it was budget cuts. Whether it is or not, it doesn't matter. I had a great time and had a phenomenal four or five years. I'm really thankful WWE has done for me. I was given a platform, even in a limited amount, I was able to give you parts of my character."

Shortly before his hiatus from WWE TV, Black spoke with ComicBook about what his new heel persona, the "Dark Father," was going to be.

"I think it was long overdue. I just think that I had a conversation with the Undertaker a while ago, where he said that eventually, you're going to run into moments where fans need a more humane side, so they can latch onto a little bit more, so that you open yourself up a little bit more for a human emotion that people can latch onto and have a little bit more of an understanding," Black said. "Even if that understanding is not necessarily a positive reason, there needs to be a moment where people can go like, 'I understand him.' I think that we drifted away from the character too far at one point, that people were confused as to what it is that Aleister Black was and what he was all about, so the character change needed to come. And this was also something that I addressed with them and it was agreed upon, hence the character change.

"We're still in the stages of producing it a little bit because it didn't go the way that it was supposed to go, but we got a lot of it out, but not everything and so we're still steering that ship at the moment," he added. "I was really excited for it and I hope that with the coming weeks we can create something that has a lot more relatable content to it."