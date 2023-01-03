Watch: WWE Stars Recreate Horror Movie Scene in Monday Night Raw Match

Professional wrestling and Hollywood have cross-pollinated for decades. Top stars like Batista, John Cena, and The Rock have found full-time acting careers after exiting the squared circle while movie stars like Hugh Jackman, Johnny Knoxville, and Matthew McConaughey have showed face on WWE television in the past. Most of these crossovers are simply stars from other industries appearing for the opposite, but sometimes these talents bring what made them famous to their new careers. This was evident by The Rock landing his Rock Bottom finisher in Furious 7 and Sasha Banks nailing a DDT in an episode of The Mandalorian.

The opposite transpired earlier this week on Monday Night Raw. During their title bout, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss recreated a fight scene from Scary Movie 2. Belair held Bliss back by the head while Bliss flailed her arms in attempts to swing at her opponent, mimicking Regina Hall's Brenda Meeks as she fended off a character reminiscent of the villain from The Grudge.

You can watch the side-by-side recreation below...

Bliss has long been inspired by horror movies, as she has payed homage to Freddy Krueger in past ring gear. She fully embraced the supernatural in 2020 when she aligned with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and recent developments on Monday Night Raw indicate that Bliss and Wyatt and bound for a reunion sooner than later.

"I jumped fully in with the amount of cult documentaries and the amount of different scary movies I would watch," Bliss said regarding her spooky character in 2022. "So for me, I wanted to have my character have a bit of an identity crisis. That's why I kind of reverted to a child mentality, because I know for me personally, to get real real about it, when I had my eating disorders, it was a traumatic thing for me. My brain went back to a childlike defense mechanism. I took part of that into my character.

"I remember thinking like, what did I like watching when I was a child? I liked watching the Big Comfy Couch. So I got the concept of having Lilly from the girl from The Comfy Couch's doll, Molly. I took a lot of things from my childhood that I loved and brought that into the character. Then also I took a part of the movie, 'The Orphan', where the girl is like 30 posing as a child, and took that into the character as well. So there were a lot of things about my real interests and real things as a child that I actually brought into the dark Alexa character."