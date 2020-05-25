WWE's Alexa Bliss Blasts Wrestling YouTuber for Crass Criticism

WWE's Alexa Bliss took to Twitter on Monday morning to respond to recent criticisms made by wrestling YouTuber @JDFromNY206. The reigning Women's Tag Team Champion retweeted a clip from one of his recent videos, in which he compared her wrestling ability to her performance in bed. Bliss responded by writing, "Normally I ignore his ignorance Bc all he wants is to be recognized by bashing me... but ex freaking scuse me sir??? ... HOW DARE YOU discredit my work in such a disgraceful way."

You can see the clip in question below.

Normally I ignore his ignorance Bc all he wants is to be recognized by bashing me... but ex freaking scuse me sir??? ... HOW DARE YOU discredit my work in such a disgraceful way. #WhatAClassAct https://t.co/0B6EByVSjl — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 25, 2020

Several fellow wrestlers then spoke out.

This is the problem right here. HES one of the problems. Cyber bullying is NOT okay and to this extent too? What a disgrace and I’m assuming he’s supposed to be a reporter of some sorts? Shame on you JD. Your work is incredible @AlexaBliss_WWE pay no mind to ignorance like this. https://t.co/cQRfIvAGTG — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 25, 2020

I pray I run into this dude one day. https://t.co/TjtAgzRU7d — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 25, 2020

I support this appreciation thread 💖💖💖💖🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/0vhb0Llqft — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 25, 2020

The YouTuber then tried to defend himself on his Twitter account.

It's not "bullying" Paige. I'm a bully for criticizing "pro wrestling"? If ANY of you did research, you all actually retweeted & quoted tweeted that was a mock of my name, riddled with homophobic tendencies, yet none of you actually took the time of the day to tweet about THAT. https://t.co/UTUpUQbyIM — The IWC "Bully" (@JDfromNY206) May 25, 2020

By noon Bliss was trending on Twitter, as many fans took to her side.

Just throwing this out there, Alexa Bliss has earned her spot in WWE. Haters can hate but her success speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/IQ0Suo9fLF — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) May 25, 2020

Alexa bliss has earned everything she has gotten in her career and no not because of her looks but because she is a great in ring performer and one of the best on the mic pic.twitter.com/4QXKw7pKAY — Payton (@ThePayton18) May 25, 2020

On this past week's Raw, Bliss and tag partner Nikki Cross successfully retained their tag titles in a match against The IIconics.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.